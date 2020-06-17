Pompeo’s Sick Obsession

That we are living through cruel and morally twisted times is not in question.

Yet, as if further proof was needed, the U.S., through its despicable secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is making it even clearer with its sick obsession with Cuba’s medical international cooperation, totally disregarding the coronavirus pandemic.

With typical arrogance and contempt for human lives, Pompeo has criticized Qatar, South Africa, and other nations for requesting doctors from Cuba to battle the coronavirus.

Not that the richest and most powerful country in the world is offering to send its own doctors to take the place of the ones from Cuba, the small, poor Caribbean island that has suffered a 60-year blockade from the U.S, and has saved thousands of lives around the world through its international medical cooperation.

For the Trump administration, those countries should let their people die to please Washington, which is not surprising. After all, while Cuba sends doctors to heal, the U.S. sends soldiers to make war.

Pompeo’s most recent attack on the Cuban doctors came last week. In a show of “let them eat cake” diplomacy, the U.S. official, brandishing the dollar as a weapon, threatened the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), with canceling its economic support.

The fact that the organization, to which 52 countries belong, played a role in the Cuban doctors’ health collaboration program in Brazil which benefited millions of Brazilians from August 2013 to November 2018, was the reason for Pompeo’s disgusting and dangerous threat.

It didn’t take long for Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to come up with some choice words for the U.S. and secretary Pompeo.

“While the US loses track of the deaths due to Covid-19, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds Cuba accountable”, Díaz-Canel said in a tweet. “The racist, criminal and xenophobic actions by the government of the United States thwart its immoral, perverse and arrogant rhetoric” (against Cuba).

Unfortunately, and painfully, the U.S., for all its resources, has had the largest number of deaths in the world due to the pandemic. Cuba, on the other hand, has been able to vanquish the coronavirus thanks to its doctors, the same doctors the U.S. is trying so hard to vilify.

To the shame of the U.S., the Cuban president is right on target.