Obamacare must 'fall,' Trump tells Supreme Court

If you thought that Donald Trump’s cruelty had reached its limit, think again.

Just last week, the president of the U.S., after repeatedly failing to do so and while the coronavirus raged in the streets, made another attempt to dismantle his own nation’s healthcare system.

Yes, hard as it may be to believe, last week Trump filed a brief with the Supreme Court asking for a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Obamacare must “fall,” his lawyer told the court.

If Trump is successful, 23 million people would lose their healthcare coverage. He did this during a pandemic that has infected 2.5 million Americans, has killed more than 125,000, has devastated the economy and has no end in sight.

And let this sink in: Trump has not offered any alternative healthcare plan for the nation. This, despite the fact that last Thursday, the same day his administration filed its brief, the US broke its record for new daily coronavirus cases, a record that was broken Friday again, with more than 40,000 new cases.

Make no mistake, Obamacare is indispensable for the nation. As the New York Times reported: “Just in April and May alone, nearly half a million Americans sought coverage through a special enrollment period that allowed Americans who experienced life changes or lost coverage as a result of the coronavirus crisis to apply for coverage under the ACA, according to a Department of Health and Human Services report released this week.”

Yet, Trump and his accomplices couldn’t care less.

“There they go again,” said in a statement AFCSME’s president Lee Saunders. “To take away health coverage from 23 million Americans and gut protections for people with preexisting conditions is reckless at any time. To do so during a global pandemic – in the middle of the worst public health crisis in a century – is a new, cruel, unconscionable and immoral low for this administration.”

Come November, let’s kick Trump and his immoral, corrupt and heartless gang out of Washington.