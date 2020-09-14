‘Nice People They Are Not,’ There Are Plenty of Reasons to Vote in November

It’s difficult even to imagine how deep the xenophobic streak runs in Donald Trump’s administration. So deep in fact that, according to the Immigration Hub, “nearly 1,000 policies attacking immigrants have been issued by the current administration since January 2017.”

Nearly 1,000 policies! And they go beyond the horrible and unfair ones everybody knows about, like family separation and ending DACA. They also include cruel and gratuitous measures such as “detaining pregnant women and refusing to protect domestic violence victims seeking asylum.”

No, nice people, they are not.

That’s why it is so vital for everybody to vote in the coming presidential election. It is our opportunity to get rid of the chaos, racism, and corruption that has become the norm under the Trump administration. It is our chance to restore, if nothing else, a sense of normalcy to Washington and the entire nation.

It is also an opportunity to end the persecution of immigrants, the ridiculous and tiresome talk about Mexico paying for a border wall that Trump wasn’t able to build despite all his absurd macho bluster, and perhaps even to have rational and respectful relationships with countries like Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua that deserve to be the masters of their own destiny without the threats and plots orchestrated in Washington.

The epic failure of Donald Trump to combat the COVID 19 pandemic is something for the history books. Almost 200,000 dead Americans (so far) are silent witnesses to the president’s practically unbelievable stupidity, carelessness, and lack of leadership. Trump’s priority has never been saving lives but getting re-elected, and that has made of the world’s richest and most powerful country the most inept in fighting the pandemic.

As Immigration Hub says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the disproportionate impact of public health and economic policies in communities of color and the shortsightedness and cruelty of the administration’s immigration policy.”

So, don’t wait any longer to register to vote. Go today, now, to voterparticipation.org and register. It will take two minutes, and you will be able to exercise your right to help end the disastrous Trump presidency once and for all.