My late 9/11 reflection | OP-ED

Only 2000 years ago, when we happily coexisted together in Hispania, the farthest province of the Roman Empire, in the Iberian Peninsula, we may find answers to our current conflicts on race, religion, political strife and other forms of fear.

Fear of the other, the fear of the next pandemic, or the fear of fears: Death.

The Hispanic tradition of the world, no less intolerant than the Anglosaxon, has given us instants of lucidity that may be helpful for us to remember today, when we are back quarreling in our public discourse, as our national leaders did again this weekend in their televised speeches, using vague yet intense words such “extremism”, “terrorism”, and “enmity”.

In the little hill where the Roman City of Toletum was built before the year 59 BC, I was privileged to witness only a couple of years ago the ruins of buildings that told me that, despite the differences of religion and race among its diverse residents, our ancestors there found centuries ago the way to coexist in a tiny town of central Spain, today known as Toledo, “The City of the Three Cultures”, where Muslims, Jews and Christians lived and worked together, prospered and probably blended together.

Jews sefardies, those who lived for centuries in Spain, had the right to practice their faith in their own synagogue, as much as the representatives of the muslim colony that occupied Spain for 700 years did.

All while the Christians, who held then the political power, acknowledged the right of the other 2 “People of the Book” their right to practice their religion without fear of persecution.

Jews, Muslim and Christians, “The Three Cultures”, were all citizens of the Roman Empire and then of the new nation called Spain, all of them speaking the same lingua franca that from Latin evolved in their local practice to be “Castellano” or “Spanish”.

Jews, Muslim and Christians, “The Three Cultures”, were all citizens of the Roman Empire and then of the new nation called Spain, all of them speaking the same lingua franca that from Latin evolved in their local practice to be “Castellano” or “Spanish”.

The new nation evolved to be the new world empire —after the conquest of America— and exuberant with newly-found power forced the Jews to convert to Christianism, or else leave the land, and the Muslims to vacate the peninsula once and for all, unless you have already married into a Christian family.

The Peninsula however must have been for centuries an example of exemplary coexistence and sometimes interracial and inter religion mixing.

Both Israelis and Palestinians acknowledged it in the 20th Century when they repeatedly chose Madrid, the capital of Spain, as the site of their negotiations.

The spirit that originated the Hispanic culture —made up originally of tribes fighting each other from Castilla to Aragon, from Extremadura to Cataluña, not to mention the barbarians hordes invading the peninsula from the North when the Roman Empire fell apart— is an example of cultural and ethnic blending, possible economic alliances among enemies and feasible political coexistence among innate rivals.

When the United States of America has been profoundly permeated by the Hispanic experience is for us to bring this forgotten history up and suggest a line of thinking, particularly when the reasons for our rivalries in our modern world remain pretty much the same.

9/11 can never happen again, we say with certainty as Americans of Latino descent.

9/11 can never happen again, we say with certainty as Americans of Latino descent.

We must honor the 3,000 Americans, a good number of Hispanic origin, who perished that day in an act of historic absurdity.

May their ultimate sacrifice be a permanent reminder that in our Western civilization, like during this instant in Toledo, Spain, we can find ways to avoid hatred based on religion, race and language and that those differences can be overcome again, as we did in the past, or even more efficiently today when we are inevitably more interconnected or have better knowledge of each other, as vulnerable and full of fears as we may be.

In this world where information about our differences and commonalities is readily available in our fingerprints, and we should deliberately make it part of our academic curricula from elementary scholl for our new generations to learn it, we have no excuse to continue fueling our political discourse with words such as “extremism” and “terrorism” to instill fear for the other, tbe one that looks and sounds different from us.

Let’s drop those words and seek to meet our adversaries with a new semantics of tolerance, understanding and peace, fully honoring the Hispanic Heritage of our new American nation.