My Coldest Winter in Philadelphia | OP-ED

“—Why did you pick Philadelphia?”

—I didn’t. Philadelphia picked me.

~From a TV Interview circa 1998, Public TV Station,

Philadelphia Germantown Avenue Studio





How I ended up in Philadelphia is still sort of an enigma to me.

One that I am careful not to unravel, out of respect for a mystique that has been at the center of my life, made up, no different from all of yours, when you think about, of unexpected chains of events that, in hindsight, make all sense at the end.

When I arrived in Philadelphia in 1991, the city was at the time for me a remote location on the East Coast, 2 days away on a Greyhound bus ride from Iowa City, where I had graduated with a Master’s degree from the School of Journalism in 1991.

It was a year or so before I finally dropped out from a PhD Program I pretended to follow in the University of Iowa, after finishing, at age 31, the Master’s in the profession I had decided to follow at age 16.

A book I bumped into, green and yellow covers, published in Spain, I remember, inspired me to escape the path followed by my 2 older brothers, successful engineers with solid jobs in society.

Bachelors of Arts in Journalism?

“I effectively remained unemployed almost 2 years after officially receiving that undergraduate diploma in journalism”

I effectively remained unemployed almost 2 years after officially receiving that undergraduate diploma from the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University of Bogotá, Colombia.

The experience was no different when I got my Master’s Degree from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, IA, here in the United States of America, 10 years later.

I skipped the commencement ceremony in the University of Iowa big Auditorium .

The signed Diplomas, memorable pieces of very expensive paper I received —by mail in the Iowa experience— I quickly rolled over and threw in the trunk of useless but hard-to-let-go things one carries all our lives.

They are now in display in my Philadelphia office, where I have finally found a good use for them.

Whenever an attentive apprentice come to our shop, I turn to them to teach them the first lesson in the profession:

“Look, none of these 2 pieces of paper turned yellow (undergraduate and graduate diplomas carefulluy framed) has ever landed me a job anywhere in my entire life.”

“Value your experience here in AL DIA….That is what will count…. Hands-on experience.”

“Value your experience here in AL DIA ”, I tell them. “That is what will count...”

“Yes, hands-on, your hands sore after your long-day daily exertion, your mind tormented by the mistakes made...”

“That is how you really learn: By doing it,” I always say with emphasis to the surprised AL DÍA apprentices.

After the overestimated academia is done, and the student debt is hanging over your neck, quickly become a “discepolo della sperientia” (disciple of experience), as Leonardo da Vinci wrote on the famous “Self-Portrait.”

What valuable experience can a Master of Arts in Journalism grant you?

I only remember 2 books I read with interest, and sometimes enjoyment, out of the 150 or so assigned for hasty reading and review in Seminars, advanced courses, classes of all sorts, needed to complete the “credits” for the Master’s degree graduation requirement.

The first one written by José Ortega y Gasset (“El Hombre Masa”), the second written by John Womack (“The Mexican Revolution”), none of the 2 related directly to Journalism.

They were still my company during my first Winter of living in Philadelphia, unemployed, with my useless Master of Arts Diploma carefully stored away in my Iowa suitcase, with the rent due at the end of the month.

Must have been bitter cold. The coldest winter— colder than those 3 trying winters in the icy and windy Midwest I had just survived in Iowa.