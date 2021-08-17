Advertisement

The misfortunes of Haiti | OP-ED

The Haitian tragedy has its origins in the very circumstances of its independence and diplomatic pressure in the 19th century. It requires fundamental solutions and not just the usual palliatives from the international community.  Gettyimages

The Haitian tragedy has its origins in the very circumstances of its independence and diplomatic pressure in the 19th century. It requires fundamental solutions and not just the usual palliatives from the international community.  Gettyimages

The misfortunes of Haiti | OP-ED

The international community should make a serious commitment to the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Welfare has not been successful because, ultimately, the aid is temporary or remains in the hands of the corrupt.

by Juan Alba
 08/17/2021 - 19:35
in
The Haitian tragedy has its origins in the very circumstances of its independence and diplomatic pressure in the 19th century. It requires fundamental solutions and not just the usual palliatives from the international community.  Gettyimages
The Haitian tragedy has its origins in the very circumstances of its independence and diplomatic pressure in the 19th century. It requires fundamental solutions and not just the usual palliatives from the international community.  Gettyimages

By Fernando Millán
August 17, 2021

Haiti took its first step toward disgrace on April 17, 1825 when it pawned its economic future in exchange for recognition from the world. It had gained independence from France in 1804, becoming the second free territory in the Americas and the only one to do so with former slaves. By then it supplied two-thirds of the world’s sugar market.

By order of its first ruler, Jacques Dessalines, some five thousand whites and whites living on the island were persecuted and executed. That cost him diplomatic scorn and isolation was costly. In exchange, France demanded a millionaire indemnity for independence and commercial guarantees, which suffocated him. 

Added to this is the inconvenient location of the island on the Haitian side (in the west is the Dominican Republic), exposed to earthquakes and hurricanes. To these two misfortunes are added dictatorships (the Duvalier dictatorship lasted 29 years), corruption and political instability. 

In little more than a month, the assassination of the president and an earthquake reminded the world that Haiti is an unviable country. It is the extreme poverty of a people subjected to tragedy, with a host of NGOs digging into resources and little real support for infrastructure and wealth generation to enable sustainable development. 

It may sound obvious, but the international community should long ago make a humanitarian intervention, put in place controls on those who manage the resources and support a real transformation of a society of 11 million people living in ruins. If not now, when?

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
#ALDIAWritersGroup
#ALDIAThoughtLeaders
#ALDIAOp-ED

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

La Fundación GABO ha existido por 26 años, todo el tiempo bajo el liderazgo del Director General, Jaime Abello Banfi (a la derecha). A la izquierda al fundador y CEO de AL DIA, Hernán Guaracao Calderón. Al centro, un poster de García Márquez. AL DIA News Media
García Márquez, The Journalist | OP-ED
2020 (Inaugural class) and 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honorees   AL DÍA News
Why our 40 under 40 | OP-ED
A man looks at one of the first documents published by the United Nations, The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was ratified in 1948.   Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Even young Mozart had to practice | OP-ED
Whatever variants there are around the world, they’re coming across that southern border.”  Gettyimages
Immigration Impasse | OP-ED
AL DIA News
AL DIA News