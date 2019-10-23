Advertisement

Miami Turns its Back on Cuban Immigrants

Rubio and others' hypocrisy is glaring.

by Juan Alba
 10/23/2019 - 14:19
By Albor Ruiz
October 23, 2019

“Miami abandona a los inmigrantes cubanos”. This is the title of a Miami Herald column by Cuban-American writer Alejandro Armengol. It speaks volumes about the reality of the “exile community” in South Florida.

Surprising as it may be, “Miami abandons Cuban immigrants” is an accurate if sad description of that reality, where so many exhibit an alarming callousness towards their newly-arrived compatriots who, rightly or wrongly, attempt to come to the U.S. in search of a better life, the same thing their critics did before.

Even more alarming and incomprehensible is the obsequiousness towards the Trump administration of a considerable segment of that exiled community. Their abject willingness to justify the president’s lies and cruelty, and his racist immigration policies is not only sickening, but as the death of Roylán Hernández Díaz shows, can have tragic consequences.

Hernández Díaz, 43, A Cuban immigrant apparently committed suicide in a punishment cell known as The Pit at the notorious privately-run Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana — after five months in detention.

As Armengol says, “The fact, at least at the time of writing this article (Wednesday, October 16) had not caused great expressions of grief or anger. Moreover, they tried to justify what happened for personal reasons and freeing the current US administration from all guilt or participation.”

Other Cuban detainees at the Louisiana prison wrote a letter to Sen. Marco Rubio, a shameless apologist of the Trump regime, asking for his intervention.

“Our situation in these prisons is very difficult from the humane point of view, because each day we face racist acts and innumerable abuses,” they wrote. “We find ourselves together with common prisoners from this country who at times have confronted us… Being opponents of the Cuban regime does not make us criminals.”

Rubio’s spineless reaction to the letter, even if typical, is shameful. “I am increasingly concerned by the growing number of reports we have received of dangerous conditions faced by Cuban nationals in U.S. immigration detention,” the Cuban-American Republican senator said in a statement. “We have asked ICE to provide us with a detailed response regarding these claims about conditions at these facilities.”

While Rubio waits for ICE’s response, asylum-seeking Cubans are being abused and mistreated, and even driven to suicide in the sinister private jails of the Trump regime.z

