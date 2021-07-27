Meet the new #NextGreatGeneration | OP-ED

“Pleased to meet you! “Hope you guess my name… “But what’s puzzling you is the nature of my game…”

~Rolling Stones

Lyrics from “Symphony For The Devil”

It is Mr. Tom Brokaw dreams come true.

Fully emerged, after 100 years from the one Mr. Brokaw wrote about. The one that “came back,” and brought through their muscle, the country back to its feet, after the #GreatDepression — documented in decent books he authored and entitled The Greatest Generation and The Greatest Generation Speaks.

This is the #2021Model, #Improve, #Augmented, #Bilingual, #Bicultural, able to develop the cross-cultural communication American corporations, and also the U.S. government, need now more than ever to command in the 21st century.

U.S. supremacy in technology, business, politics and culture hinges upon that.

FYI, dear Tom, please allow me to tell you a thing or two about the New Next Great Generation you are about to meet. They ALL...

...speak English, YES, as you requested when you misspoke years ago on national TV about Latinos in North America.

...perhaps are BETTER assimilated than probably your generation to the new reality of 21st century multicultural America.

With all due respect to you, the one who used to be my favorite TV news Anchor, with great Peter Jennings a distant second...

Dear Tom:

This is what happened in our country when, fulfilling the original promise, we managed to become the real #MeltingPot, the 21st century version, all “marinated” in Latino cultural sauce. With music that makes you dance even to sad thoughts, like the last #TangoInMedellin, or to the sheer joy of the Puerto Rican salsa, mixed with nostalgic jazz tunes and Afro-Cuban rhythms

Or that intellectual stamina inherited from five global empires Latinos have descended from, over the short 5,000-year history of our Western civilization, impossible to be owned by a single ethnicity or nationality.

One simple step is required here: Include Americans of Latino descent in all spheres of leadership, with no hesitation anymore.

I believe that the most clear minds of the nation, yours among them, should contribute to the understanding, not to the misunderstanding; to “La #Concordia,” not to distance and separation. America doesn’t need more of that.

As a writer from California I respect, derided by many, America may eventually deserve the end of #Race and, as a consequence, of #Racism.

Please read this thoughtful piece by AL DÍA News Media Staff Writer Jensen Toussaint, an journalist born in NYC to immigrants from Haiti, proud Temple University graduate, and current star writer in the AL DIA newsroom.

Final word: Would you like to serve in the board of Trustees of the #ALDIAMediaEducationalFoundation, a 501 (c)3 corporation seeking to fill the current gaps in understanding, and also logistical capacity for America as a nation to confront the challenges we will face in #Business, #Technology, #Journalism and #cross-cultural communication in general in 21st century America.

if we continue misreading the current circumstance and thinking this is something, like the #GlobalWarming, we can postpone the serious discussion forever, and be simply risking an avoidable catastrophe.

This #ALDIA40Under40 is our second year of bringing them to light so you can hire them, promote them and entrust them with leadership responsibilities to be the good stewards of 21st and 22nd Century America.

Still “America the Beautiful!”