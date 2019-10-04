Long Live Greta Thunberg

If someone young, like this amazing Swedish girl, is committed to a cause intelligently, courageously and decisively, then there are those who for some mysterious reason believe they have the right to judge — and condemn — everything and everyone, hysterically call it child abuse, manipulation etc. If she or he does not, then the naysayers immediately lament that today's youth are not interested in anything, it is lost, etc. They forget that they, we, the adults, are the ones to blame for this horrific mess that has put the world at the brink of disaster, a disaster Greta and many other young people are struggling to get us out from. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Young Cuban doctor Romy Aranguiz had this to say in Facebook about the absurd Greta controversy. Her uncompromising position in defense of the young activist brought her many virulent and unfair criticisms from both the right and the left, which, she said, was very disappointing.

“The argument that Greta cannot feel empathy because she was born in the first world speaks very badly of those who make, in my opinion, a projection of their own inability to empathize with people outside their own circle. The argument that Greta has greeted people who represent institutions directly responsible for the exploitation of the planet for the enrichment of few and the misery of many is laughable, being that in all her speeches she clearly and up front mentions the real problem of the indiscriminate use of resources.

“The argument that long before Greta, many others have fought, suffered and even died in the fight for environmental justice is also simplistic and gross. The fact that the world is now rising after Greta and not after the others, because they were mestizos, or indigenous people not coming from the first world does not speak badly of Greta, it speaks badly of the rest of the world that has needed a white, European, Nordic to get up when it is everyone's responsibility to protect our planet.”

It’s high time for the self-appointed judges of everything and everyone to shut up and humbly dedicate themselves to thanking this brave girl for her struggle to save the planet.