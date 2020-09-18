Advertisement

Latinos Can Turn Florida Blue This Election Day

Poll workers help a voter put their mail-in ballot in an official Miami-Dade County ballot drop box on August 11, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

But they must go out and vote.

by Juan Alba
 09/18/2020 - 15:40
By Albor Ruiz
September 18, 2020

This year Hispanic Heritage Month’s most exciting feature is that it is merely one month and a half away from seeing the aging con man being kicked out of the White House. 

And, of course, if we Latinos do our civic duty and vote, we would have performed a great service to the nation, our community, immigrants, women, Blacks, and to all those that for the last four years have endured Donald Trump’s ignorance, mendacity, and cruelty. 

And that would really be something to celebrate.

After all, there are 32 million potential Latino voters, and every 30 seconds, a Latino turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote. Remember that Trump based his presidency on pure, unadulterated racism and xenophobia. Our families and our children have suffered non-stop persecution, separation, and disrespect by this man and his cohorts. And let’s not mention the stupidity and disregard for human life that has made of the U.S. the most inept country in the world in fighting a pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 200,000 Americans. 

No, four more years of this corrupt, despicable individual not only would be an unthinkable nightmare, but only God knows what direction he would take the country and what new, cruel policies he would enact against Latinos, immigrants or not. 

Even if in Miami a majority of Cuban-American voters seem to favor Trump, that doesn’t mean that many other Cuban-Americans aren’t active and working very hard to defeat the racist in chief, organizing demonstrations and caravans to mobilize Latino voters for Biden. 

The group Cubanos con Biden is an important force behind Latino events for the Democratic candidate.

Contrary to what Republicans would like you to believe, Florida is not lost to Democrats. There is a real chance it will become a blue state this Election Day with the help of Latinos, including Cuban-Americans.

Along with other Latino groups, Cubanos con Biden is organizing several events in South Florida, including a lineup of caravans beginning on Sunday, October 12th, designed to engage all Latino groups in a crucial celebration.

For more information, visit: CARAVANA.BidenForFL.com

 


 

