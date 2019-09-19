Advertisement

The Joke of Hispanic Heritage Month

President Donald Trump officially proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in a release on September 13th. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president's hypocrisy knows no limits.

by Juan Alba
 09/19/2019 - 20:57
By Albor Ruiz
September 19, 2019

In the age of Trump this “celebration” sounds like a failed attempt at black humor or worse, an invitation to racist hatred and violence by the president’s followers and other despicable elements of American society.

Created as a week-long series of Hispanic cultural events in 1968 by President Lyndon Johnson and made into a full month in 1988 by Ronald Reagan, it runs from September 15 to October 15. Supposedly it is a recognition of Hispanic Americans’ achievements and their contributions to society. Supposedly…

President Donald Trump officially proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in a release on September 13th, saying:

“National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the accomplishments of Hispanic Americans, who have enriched our culture and society and helped make America into the incredible country it is today” he said. And in the height of cynicism added: “Hispanic-American men and women embody the American values of devotion to faith and family, hard work, and patriotism through their countless contributions as leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and members of our Armed Forces.”

This, coming from someone who has vilified and persecuted Latino immigrants non-stop from the very first day he launched his campaign labeling Mexicans as drug traffickers etc., officially giving the green light to bigotry and abuse.

As Raúl Reyes said in an opinion column in The Hill: “The president’s antipathy towards Latinos is well-documented. He has attacked Latino leaders, politicians, and journalists. He cancelled DACA. He ignored the people of Puerto Rico during their darkest hour. His administration brought us kids in cages, family separations, and an attempt to depress Latino participation in the Census. Then came Aug. 3, when a shooter inspired by the president’s brand of bigotry killed 22 people in El Paso.”

Hypocrisy of such magnitude that makes -or should make--any decent person, Democrat or Republican, want to puke specially during the “celebration” of Hispanic Heritage Month. 

