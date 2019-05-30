Innocents die at the border

It’s not easy to choose what particular horror to write about among the myriad cruel measures implemented by Donald Trump and his gelatinous retinue of sycophants.

The reason is not only that such measures seem to multiply daily, but also that it’s still difficult to comprehend how such blatant hypocrisy and mendacity came to be Washington’s modus operandi.

Just to cite an example, these are people who believe they have the right to rip apart powerless families who fled violence and misery in Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador and undertook a journey fraught with unspeakable dangers to save their children’s

lives. Instead, they have been treated like criminals, their children thrown into cages and concentration camps where many are brutalized, sexually abused or even left to die. Six Central American children have died at the border since December.

They don’t admit responsibility for the tragedies of course, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan even acted hurt, as if his good intentions had been unjustly doubted by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) last Wednesday at a congressional hearing.

Underwood, who is a nurse, said that she believes the children’s deaths are “intentional.”

"With five kids that have died ... the evidence is really clear that this is intentional, it’s a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration and it’s cruel and inhumane," Underwood told McAleenan speaking before the sixth death had been acknowledged. Another Democrat, Rep. Nannette Barragán, (D-Calif.), backed Underwood in no uncertain terms.

Both women, of course, are right. The question now is what’s to be done to avoid such senseless tragedies and who is going to pay for such horror.