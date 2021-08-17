García Márquez, The Journalist | OP-ED

“I — who have plenty of reasons to say that the best profession in the world is to be a novelist — truly still believe that the best profession in the world is to be a journalist.”

~Gabriel García Márquez

Out of money to pay for a miserable room bed in the Getsemani neighborhood of Cartagena — the slave quarters of the former financial capital of the Spanish empire — the man who would go on to become the most famous Colombian the world over, had to lay down his body in his early 20s on the cold stone of a public park bench, before being arrested by the police, stone cold, for a public nuisance violation.

It’s plain funny that when he went to sleep forever, his body turned into ashes, and were the reason for a slight diplomatic dispute between two governments who claimed the right to keep the now prestigious remains because, in the expert opinion of their representatives, that dust belonged to that other dust of two different countries:

Mexico, where he lived for over 40 years? Or Colombia, where he was born and lived a good portion of the first 40?

A Solomonic solution, possible only in Macondo, the magic realism of his 100 Years of Solitude, was devised, giving the country of his birth half of the jar, and the country of his exile the other half. Mercedes Barcha, his wife, a very practical woman, gladly approved that knuckled-head man’s proposed solution.

“...A raucous journalist who dared to take on an authoritarian national government of Colombia, all by himself..”

A picture could be taken then in Mexico City, and all of them would be smiling in it — the people who love him sincerely and also those who gladly hated his guts when he was alive — the raucous journalist who more than once dared to take on an authoritarian national government of Colombia, all by himself, after that government decided to put him under arrest for being the boisterous columnist he was. His electrical typewriter, which was hastily moved away from his house in Bogotá when he decided to vacate it and ask for asylum at the Mexican Embassy, was described by a fellow journalist as “a powerful machine gun” — was then harmless as it lay down on the patio’s floor of that house — but feared by powerful politicians when Gabo could reach to the keyboard with one hour of time to spare.

Garcia Márquez’s ashes were finally split evenly between Colombia and Mexico.

Deep in his eternal sleep, Gabo must have smiled at his fellow human being’s follie, stretching his long moustache made in Arabia and the sarcasm of his white marble teeth showing under that jet-black hair of his.

I do not quite grasp why those same government officials in his native Colombia haven’t figured out the obvious today:

Turn that gigantic house into a Museum by the ocean, where the man can be literally brought back to life. For the enjoyment of thousands of men and women from all over the world that would visit Cartagena for the opportunity to glimpse at Gabo’s stocks, or poet Luis Carlos Lopez’s “Old Shoes,” or his “Underwood” typewriter, or the “Pullman” bed he finally was able to afford in the Caribbean city he tried unsuccessfully to make his second home in his native country that both loved and loathed him.

“A Tour to Gabo’s House” in Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia, may be in the works from what I gathered during my last four-hour visit this past week to Fundación Gabo, the institution he founded here and that his good steward, Jaime Abello Banfi, has kept alive for 26 long years.

On to the good news, #ALDIALists all over the world:

AL DIA Media Educational Foundation, from Philadelphia, will work with Gabo’s Foundation, from Cartagena, on the obvious need to integrate, reconcile, and bridge the North and South, which has proved elusive to generations of bilingual, bicultural and Pan-American journalists — el maestro Germán Arciniegas being just one of the three I admire the most.

That is, along with Don Gabriel García Márquez, the Literature Nobel Prize winner who considered, at times, fiction secondary to his quick trigger’s first love:

JOURNALISM.