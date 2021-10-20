“G-What-A-Cow:” English Phonetics of My Non-Spanish Last Name | OP-ED

When Christophoros Colombus came to America, we were forced to learn and use only the five vowels that make the Spanish language so easy to pronounce.

Easy, indeed, when compared to the 14 vowels we native Spanish-language speakers have such a hard time figuring out when using the English language.

We first heard this confusing set of new vowels through the expletives of English buccaneers roaming the Caribbean and stealing as often as they could from the Spanish Galeones.

It was during the 16th and 17th centuries on those ships returning to Europe — packed with the gold previously stolen from the Indians — that we heard pirates speaking Spanglish for the first time, if only to subdue the King of Spain’s soldiers taken by surprise by the much faster English pirates.

The Native Americans, on the contrary, spoke hundreds of native languages, God only knows how many vowels were built into mysterious consonants, perhaps imitating the music from the winds blowing over the Andes, or the thousands of species clamoring deep in the jungles.

Without the rules of a written language, each day must’ve been a day to improvise, improve a new sound, form a new word, and create a new meaning.

The Babel of our native sounds in the Americas was finally called to order by the straightforward five Spanish vowels, simple enough to make natives and colonizers agree, as they could understand each other much faster.

Once Spanish became the Lingua Franca, the new rulers were free to get rid of the nuances and impose a simplistic system of sounds and meanings that made them, for example, owners of the land, and the only purveyors of fear through a new religion that spoke about damnation, and an army ready to inflict death with muskets and spears on those who dare to revolt.

The huge continent called America accepted the new language exported by the tiny province of Castilla, in northern Spain.

El Castellano was made the official language of the Spanish Empire in the new continent. We, native inhabitants of the land, had no other choice but to gradually give up our native dialects, whose traces are however survived in a few Hispanicized Indian words.

Like “Guararé,” Guaricó,” “Guaynabo,” or “Guantánamo,” names of different and distant places in Panamá, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. It even happened in some family names.

Family names that “triumphed over the grave” once the Conquistadores returned to Spain with the gold — not before leaving devastation behind: They annihilated the Indians, and replaced them with slaves brought from Africa so they could exploit the best lands taken from the defeated Indians.

Indigenous family names like mine, for example — neither Spanish nor English — which up to today, makes both Spanish and English speakers cringe at the pronunciation of its morphology:

GUARACAO, a family name from the proud GUANE Tribe, today’s Province of Santander, in Eastern Colombia.

Learning English late in my life allowed me to discover the secret connection between the phonetics of the 2 languages I now speak.

The Hispanicized sounds from my very uncommon last name, I found out, were both in English and the Spanish pronunciations. However, they were represented by different signs, and it made it tricky for anyone to pronounce correctly on the first try.

Not certainly for the bullies in the school when I was growing up, who ridiculed its sound as it resembled “Guaraguao” (a Taíno word that means avian predator), or suggested something of lesser quality because the Spanish colony and new language semantics had determined so.

Today, I make people smile when I break the mystery down this way in North America:

-“When you go to Lancaster, PA, and you see a big Holstein cow… What do you say?”

-Uh, big cow, I guess...

-No...Think again: When the cow is a really big, BIG cow. What do you say?”

-What a cow!

-Exactly!: What-A-Cow. Add a letter “G” in front and that’s it:

You will have the perfect Spanish-language pronunciation of my last name: “G-What-A-Cow”.

Spain and England finally reconciled — yes, only in America! — where perhaps the clashes of the two languages at war for five centuries may finally settle their grievances as they did in the gentle phonetics of my Indigineous last name pronunciation.

I am definitely optimistic about what is next for America, as in the new century we start acknowledging the difference between Christopher Columbus and my ancestors, as Vice President Kamala Harris did, and as President Joe Biden did on Oct. 11, now “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” — in an unexpected proclamation from the White House.