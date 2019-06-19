Freedom of expression, Miami style

Miami, that paradisiacal Florida city is sunny and warm, which is good. But it is also a fertile breeding ground for weird, spineless politicians that proliferate like marabunta, which is not that good.

Fueled by a poisonous mix of stupidity and bad faith, they behave in ways incomprehensible to a normal human being.

By now you’re probably thinking of Cuban-American Republicans Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Mario Díaz Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (who jumped from the Senate to the lobby racket at blazing speed). And, yes, all of them ooze that poisonous combination.

Yet, these three horsemen (or two horsemen and one woman) of the Apocalypse are not the only South Florida officials capable of concocting mind-boggling schemes.

Last week the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, also Cuban-American, claimed his own spot in the demagoguery hall of fame. Keep in mind that Trump was expected this week in Florida to launch his reelection campaign.

"The Commission just passed my resolution urging Congress to allow state & local governments to prohibit contracting with performers who do business with Cuba. Freedom of expression applies to all, not just certain artists," Suárez tweeted last Thursday.

Wait, can this be right? The mayor of Miami is presenting a resolution to protect freedom of expression by curtailing cultural and artistic freedom of expression? Is the world upside down?

“It’s just a political move that doesn’t go anywhere,” Hugo Cancio, a Florida businessman told the Miami Herald. "[Politicians who oppose cultural exchange] criticize the Cuban government because it supposedly restricts, limits and prohibits its citizens but they are doing exactly the same. The local talent of our community has been enriched precisely by this cultural exchange with Cuban artists.”

Can Suárez and those like him get more tiresome?