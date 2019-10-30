Advertisement

Finally, Some Good News

President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a military operation in northwest Syria. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a military operation in northwest Syria. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Finally, Some Good News

Boos for trump, an isis leader meets his end, and hope for the peoples of Latin America.

by Juan Alba
 10/30/2019 - 14:21
in
President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a military operation in northwest Syria. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a military operation in northwest Syria. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

By Albor Ruiz
October 30, 2019

This week, for a change, good news made its reappearance after months in which the world seemed to be coming to an end. Actually, last Sunday should be remembered as a special day.

To begin with, President Trump, that arrogant, shapeless mass of lies and bad intentions that somehow became the nation’s president, was received by baseball fans with boos and spirited chants of “lock him up." Oh, what a great feeling! 

More importantly, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the cruel leader of ISIS, was killed by U.S. special forces, and without a doubt, the world is a better place for it. Trump announced the terrorist’s death in his inimitable gross, disgusting style.

“He was screaming, crying, and whimpering,” Trump said of Baghdadi. “And he was scared out of his mind. He died like a dog. He died like a coward.”

Class, obviously, is a foreign concept for the president even in his best moments.

Yet, the best news came from South America. In the words of Puerto Rican activist Norman Pietri: “Argentina triumphed yesterday, the Peronists defeated the U.S. puppet, Mauricio Macri, the one who brought back the International Monetary Fund and imposed a regime of oppression and poverty.

 “In Uruguay, the leftist Frente Amplio will have to face the right in a second electoral round at the end of November, although they arrived first, and the peoples of Chile, Ecuador, Haiti and Honduras have rebelled against their right-wing, sold out and corrupt governments.”

And, of course, in Bolivia, Evo Morales was reelected to the presidency. 

 “As Latin Americans,” Pietri said in Facebook, “the struggles and conquests of our brothers and sisters make us happy.” z

TAGS
ISIS
Latin America
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

While Rubio waits for ICE’s response, asylum-seeking Cubans are being abused and mistreated, and even driven to suicide in the sinister private jails of the Trump regime. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Miami Turns its Back on Cuban Immigrants
La representante Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apoya al candidato presidencial demócrata, el senador Bernie Sanders, en un mitin de campaña en Queensbridge Park el 19 de octubre de 2019 en el municipio de Queens en la ciudad de Nueva York. Foto: Kena Betancur / Getty Images
A Latina with the power to anoint
 Indigenous groups celebrate the repeal of Law 883 after the first meeting of CONAIE and the Ecuadorian Government to resolve the crisis on October 13, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador. in New York City.  (Photo by Jorge Ivan Castaneira Jaramillo/Getty Images)
A Traitor’s Promises
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes to the podium to address young activists and their supporters during the rally for action on climate change on September 27, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.  (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Long Live Greta Thunberg