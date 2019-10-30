Finally, Some Good News

This week, for a change, good news made its reappearance after months in which the world seemed to be coming to an end. Actually, last Sunday should be remembered as a special day.

To begin with, President Trump, that arrogant, shapeless mass of lies and bad intentions that somehow became the nation’s president, was received by baseball fans with boos and spirited chants of “lock him up." Oh, what a great feeling!

More importantly, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the cruel leader of ISIS, was killed by U.S. special forces, and without a doubt, the world is a better place for it. Trump announced the terrorist’s death in his inimitable gross, disgusting style.

“He was screaming, crying, and whimpering,” Trump said of Baghdadi. “And he was scared out of his mind. He died like a dog. He died like a coward.”

Class, obviously, is a foreign concept for the president even in his best moments.

Yet, the best news came from South America. In the words of Puerto Rican activist Norman Pietri: “Argentina triumphed yesterday, the Peronists defeated the U.S. puppet, Mauricio Macri, the one who brought back the International Monetary Fund and imposed a regime of oppression and poverty.

“In Uruguay, the leftist Frente Amplio will have to face the right in a second electoral round at the end of November, although they arrived first, and the peoples of Chile, Ecuador, Haiti and Honduras have rebelled against their right-wing, sold out and corrupt governments.”

And, of course, in Bolivia, Evo Morales was reelected to the presidency.