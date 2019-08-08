No other city in the country impresses me more than the city of El Paso, on the border with Texas.

I have been there multiple times visiting the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso, the renowned “UTEP,” an institution with which AL DÍA has developed ties over the years.

Several of the journalists reared in our newsroom came from there, and for us El Paso has been just a step away from Philadelphia, home today to several of the graduates AL DÍA recruited at UTEP.

El Paso is the best of the worlds: U.S. Latino culture at the core, a healthy and very organized local economy that allows for a middle class status for most of its residents, and a good American civic and security system which makes the small town one of the safest in the country.

The racial and ethnic diversity mixed together in its population is unique, a beautiful campus where all the cultures of the world converge and thrive is the center of town. Most visible is a cheerful spirit of its residents, proud of their enclave on one of the most peaceful binational crossroads in the world.

Until last Saturday, when a deranged shooter came to shatter that peace with the horrible sounds of an assault rifle’s gunshots.

Those who us who know El Paso and its resilient spirit know that the beautiful town will recover from this one.

The goodness of the American spirit, and the nobility of the Latino soul, knitted together in the social and cultural fabric of this unique city, will prevail at the end, and the unfortunate events that just happened there will make their unique idiosyncrasy stronger than ever.

Yes, El Paso is a family, and it will be an example of unity for the nation.