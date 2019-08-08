Advertisement

El Paso is a family

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

El Paso is a family

That is how one of the signs read, placed at a makeshift memorial outside the mall where 20 died last Saturday, perhaps to make us all remember we are one large human family.

by Emily Neil
 08/08/2019 - 11:07
in
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Emily Neil
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

By Hernán Guaracao
August 08, 2019

No other city in the country impresses me more than the city of El Paso, on the border with Texas.

I have been there multiple times visiting the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso, the renowned “UTEP,” an institution with which AL DÍA has developed ties over the years.

Several of the journalists reared in our newsroom came from there, and for us El Paso has been just a step away from Philadelphia, home today to several of the graduates AL DÍA recruited at UTEP.

El Paso is the best of the worlds: U.S. Latino culture at the core, a healthy and very organized local economy that allows for a middle class status for most of its residents, and a good American civic and security system which makes the small town one of the safest in the country.

The racial and ethnic diversity mixed together in its population is unique, a beautiful campus where all the cultures of the world converge and thrive is the center of town. Most visible is a cheerful spirit of its residents, proud of their enclave on one of the most peaceful binational crossroads in the world.

Until last Saturday, when a deranged shooter came to shatter that peace with the horrible sounds of an assault rifle’s gunshots.

Those who us who know El Paso and its resilient spirit know that the beautiful town will recover from this one.

The goodness of the American spirit, and the nobility of the Latino soul, knitted together in the social and cultural fabric of this unique city, will prevail at the end, and the unfortunate events that just happened there will make their unique idiosyncrasy stronger than ever.

Yes, El Paso is a family, and it will be an example of unity for the nation.

TAGS
El Paso
mass shooting
gun violence

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

The Mexican and U.S. flags fly at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
An Attack on America
El presidente Donald Trump habla en un mitin de campaña en el U.S. Bank Arena el 1 de agosto de 2019 en Cincinnati, Ohio. Foto: Andrew Spear / Getty Images
Yes, Trump loves supremacists
Flowers and mementos are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Domestic Terrorism against Hispanics
A protestor holds a sign that is speaking out against the detainment of children in detention centers at a July 4 protest in Philadelphia organized by Jewish activists who are part of the Never Again Action movement. Photo: Rivka Pruss / AL DÍA News
Face to face with the marks of cruelty