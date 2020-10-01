Debate? What Debate?

What happened Tuesday night was no debate. It was nothing more than a shouting match, a trade of insults that left the audience perplexed, tired, and without a clue about the presidential contenders’ position on many of the nation’s issues.

Not surprisingly, Trump set the tone for the night, shouting, lying shamelessly, insulting Biden, and interrupting him as not to let him make a coherent argument about anything.

MSNBC put it this way: “As the world was reminded last night, the Republican incumbent has been revealed as a scared and dishonest fraud, indifferent toward rules, limits, and reality, unable to present a platform, a vision, or a coherent message. What viewers saw, in other words, was Donald Trump being Donald Trump.”

Biden, on the other hand, was calm and managed to make some good points despite losing his train of thought a couple of times at the beginning of the encounter. Yet, it’s difficult to talk in terms of who won or who lost.

“I don’t believe neither party won the debate,” said Iris Fernández Mota: “Trump came off like a madman raging and bullying thru the debate, didn’t answer the questions and showed no self-control whatsoever, while Biden was too soft-spoken. He needed to really put Trump in his place like when he answered about his son (he answered very well). Trump’s evasiveness and aggression worked against himself, especially when stating that the Proud Boys should stand back and be on standby.”

Francisco Yaniz, a retired journalist, had this to say: “I think there was no winner, but there was a big loser, Donald Trump. He behaved like a spoiled child, not respecting either Biden or the moderator. And the guy refused to condemn the white supremacists and, what is more serious, he does not assure that he would respect the result of the elections.”

Not a pretty picture, but a very confusing one that did nothing but discredit even more the state of democracy in the country and, sadly, probably persuaded some potential voters that it wasn’t worth exercising their right come November.

Yet, after Tuesday’s disaster, it is even clearer that the fascist, corrupt and racist individual who now occupies the White House for the American people’s eternal shame must be defeated, expelled from Washington, sent to where the hell he came from.

Vote, vote, vote. It’s a matter of life or death.