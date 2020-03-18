Advertisement

The Death of a Journalist

The journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue was murdered at Mesón Asturias in Queens on March 11, 1992. Source: Ny1 News.

The journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue was murdered at Mesón Asturias in Queens on March 11, 1992. Source: Ny1 News.

The Death of a Journalist

A dark episode thrown into oblivion.

by Yamily Habib
 03/18/2020 - 14:13
in
The journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue was murdered at Mesón Asturias in Queens on March 11, 1992. Source: Ny1 News.
The journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue was murdered at Mesón Asturias in Queens on March 11, 1992. Source: Ny1 News.

By Albor Ruiz
March 18, 2020

Even in this horrible days of the coronavirus, the fact that 28 years ago fearless New York journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue was killed by a teenage, slightly retarded gunman who calmly walked up to him at a Spanish restaurant in Jackson Heights, Queens, and pumped two bullets into his head still resonates –or should resonate in every newsroom in the country

 "American democracy, and its cornerstone, the First Amendment to the Constitution, were affronted by Unanue's coward assassination in a New York restaurant, and it became a shameful memory for those who failed to protect the writer from violent death," wrote at the time Hernán Guaracao, Al Día News publisher.

It was the heyday of the Colombian drug cartels, and their pernicious influence extended to New York, especially Queens, where the Cuban-born Unanue lived and died. The courage to expose the drug capos and their poisonous presence in his city cost him his life.

The killer, known as Mono, had been paid $4,500 by Colombian drug capos, who had been on the receiving end of tough Unanue scrutiny. "The crusading journalist fell dead in a pool of blood, leaving behind a companion and a 2-year-old daughter," I wrote in the New York Daily News at the time.

Unanue, the former editor of El Diario-La Prensa, the oldest Spanish-language daily paper in the country, was 48 when he was killed on March 11, 1992. His death was a grim reminder of how fragile freedom of the press is.

"It seems to me he laid down his life for all society," John Cardinal O'Connor told the 1,500 people who attended an emotional memorial service at St. Patrick's Cathedral a few days later.

Yet, more than a quarter-century after the tall, thin and intense newspaperman gave his life to report the truth, and with the First Amendment under relentless attack by the country's president and the strange gang of fascists, racists, misogynists, and homophobes he has surrounded himself with, it seems that Unanue's trajectory and labor have been shamefully forgotten by those who, more than ever, should be following his example, expressing their admiration or, at least, paying their respect to his courage and sacrifice.

Almost incredibly, as far as I can tell, this year not one word was published or broadcast about Unanue's journalistic work and the loss his murder represented for the profession and the city of New York, not even in El Diario-La Prensa, the paper he had been editor of. It is as if the courageous life --and tragic death-- of a man who should be a symbol of the fight against the "alternative facts," half-truths and shameless lies spewed daily by Donald Trump and his acolytes had lost its meaning for his colleagues and for the profession he lived and died for.

Shameful, absurd and inexcusable.

TAGS
Unanue
journalism
democracy

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Opinion

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 09: Sen. Kamala Harris (L) (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (R)(D-NJ), and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer join Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a campaign rally at Renaissance High School on March 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan will hold its primary election tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Politics of Fear
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 08: Women shout slogans and make a feminist symbol at the end of a street feminist parade to protest during International Women's Day on March 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Resistance through care
American politician Joseph McCarthy (1908 ? 1957), Republican senator from Wisconsin, testifies against the US Army during the Army-McCarthy hearings, Washington, DC, June 9, 1954. McCarthy stands before a map which charts Communist activity in the United States. (Photo by Getty Images)
McCarthy is alive and well in South Florida
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) participate in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Fighting for our freedom