Cowardice as a Political Stance

“On to the streets to protest and demand the rights Americans are supposed to have, including freedom to travel. To organize to let everyone know that not all Cubans who live abroad agree with the abuses and stupid policies promoted by Trump, Rubio, Díaz Balart and the whole string of sellouts. And to mobilize so that the affected people, who are hundreds of thousands, vote in the next elections against the racist who serves as president of this country.”

One would think that this would be the angry reaction of any group of immigrants - in this case Cubans – arbitrarily deprived by a corrupt and abusive government like Donald Trump's of their right to travel freely to their country of origin and visit mothers, wives, children, friends, or just breathe the air of their land.

Even worse, anyone would believe that this group of immigrants would use all existing resources within the law to denounce and protest against the criminal policy of the most powerful country in the world that, for more than half a century, has tried unsuccessfully to starve Cuba , a small nation of immense dignity.

I am referring, of course, to the measures announced a few days ago by the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, suspending all charter flights to Cuba except Havana. Already in October the White House, in an infamous return to the worst of the cold war, had canceled commercial flights to all airports outside the capital.

"Today's action will further restrict the ability of the Cuban regime to obtain income, which it uses to finance its repression against the Cuban people and its support for the dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela," Pompeo cynically said in a statement.

However, the protests have been minimal. As Julio Ruiz, a Cuban-American doctor who resides in Miami, said: “The political apathy of Cuban-Americans in Miami is surprising, before and after the recent measures limiting flights to Cuba. I would be protesting on Biscayne Boulevard or 8th Street. Even the supposed democratic leaders of the community refuse to join and even meet for the same cause, which is the Cuban family, the right to travel, and to help them. Hopefully the measures will work against the Trump administration in the November presidential elections. Otherwise, say goodbye to Cuba for 5 or 6 years.”

In reality, there is fear, a cowardice that would shame any other ethnic group disguised as a political stance of principles and support to no less than Donald Trump, who deports them, despises them and punishes with imperial arrogance their own homeland.

Cowardice as a political stance: cynical and shameful.