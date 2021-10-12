The Covid’s Way of Sorrows | OP-ED

Entering the first quarter of 2020 in an unthinkable dynamic of isolation and confinement due to the risk of dying changed many of the social dynamics, more in some countries than in others. The coronavirus put the world on the ropes, like a world boxing champion destroying his rival.

For more than 18 months, there have been high numbers of infected and dead by the pandemic, in unequal public health actions, due to the deep social and economic inequity in countries such as those of Latin America and Africa. Many people of all conditions and ages died. It has been a time of high spikes of contagion and overflow of the occupation of the Intensive Care Units and of lax measures to save the economy when the numbers of the pandemic fall.

Now, when it was thought that we were finally going back to a normality closer to what the world was before the Covid (BC is no longer before Christ), there is talk of more variants, of a third dose of vaccine , of new peaks and of maintaining restrictive measures indefinitely. Undoubtedly, the panorama suggests that the economic crisis in many countries of the region will hardly make them raise their heads very soon.

“Is the Coronavirus Getting Better at Airborne Transmission?”

On October 6, in a hopeless headline, The New York Times wrote on its website: “Is the Coronavirus Getting Better at Airborne Transmission?”. The article mentioned specialists, such as one of the leading researchers who have the most recent conclusions, who makes a description as if it were Star Wars in miniature. Another researcher said: “The virus is evolving to become more efficient by being transmitted through the air.” One of the sources recommended wearing tighter masks because the virus knows them all.

In conclusion, a blow to the jaw of the inhabitants of the planet, who have suffered a long way of the cross, with effects on physical and mental health, with the house as a prison for many, with high unemployment indicators and with the breakdown of interpersonal relationships . Added to this are the discussions between the ‘armies’ of credulous and disbelieving people about the origins of the pandemic, the effectiveness of restrictive measures and the goodness of the million-dollar vaccine industry.

Given this scenario, it is a good time to remember the figures of the pandemic, at least at the time of finishing writing this text. United States: 44.2 million infected and 711 thousand dead. In Latin America and the Caribbean: 45.1 million infected and a million and a half deaths from the virus. The Way of the Cross continues.