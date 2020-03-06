Advertisement

An old car drives past the front of the Rafael Trejo Boxing Gym on May 12, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A column written at four hands

Cuba is constantly used to campaign politically, especially in those places in the United States where Cubans live

by Juan Alba
 03/06/2020 - 09:43
in
By Albor Ruiz
March 06, 2020

 “Nothing bothers me more than unscrupulous people using my island (Cuba) attacked by so many and as a political tool,” says Romy Aranguiz, a Cuban doctor residing in Miami.

I subscribe that affirmation of Aranguiz fully, like many others of her thoughts and analysis on Cuba, Cuban-Americans, President Trump, emigration etc.

Another of her thoughts: "Cuba is constantly used to campaign politically, especially in those places in the United States where Cubans live: Miami and New Jersey more than anything." This is indisputable. It makes clear the hypocrisy of US policy towards Cuba and the despicable Cuban American politicians who claim to want to "help the Cuban people" while supporting any measure that makes their countrymen even harder.

“They don't fool me, their empathy for Cuba and its people, in the vast majority of cases, is false,” says Aranguiz. “Leave Cuba alone. Cuba is not the only reason to vote or not to vote.”

And she continues: “A good segment of Cubans (in the US) do not want Bernie to be the Democratic candidate, so let’s face another reality: most of you have a pseudo trauma with socialism and even social democracy and you are using any excuse to attack it. ” There is no doubt about this, nothing more absurd and malicious than criticisms of Bernie Sanders for his true and courageous words about Cuba, said in Miami, no less.

About this, Aranguiz says: “Is it bad that in Cuba the destitute and the peasants were taught to read and write? No, not at all, one of the greatest gifts that can be given to a human being is the ability to read and write. When you teach someone to read and write, you are in many ways delivering freedom. The freedom to think, the freedom to get ahead, the freedom to express oneself better. Everyone who thinks otherwise is a hypocrite.”

What remains to be said? Maybe amen.

