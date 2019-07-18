'The Black and the Brown'

Whenever someone calls Latinos the “Brown” people, I smile.

Maybe because in my own family of 10 very diverse siblings —children of the same mother and father, by the way— you can find multiple hues of skin colours and hair style. Almost as tanned and also curly as baseball player Sammy Sosa and as white and blonde as actress Cameron Diaz.

However, generalizations still prevalent in the most reputable media in the U.S. indicate we are the “Brown” kind —as Chris Cuomo just called us this week in CNN— which makes a lot of sense, since we are so invisible in that media, anyway, and then it is much easier for the anchors to distinguish us from “the others”— the “Black”, the “Asian”, and the “Non-Hispanic White,” that cryptic category the U.S. Census form created in 2010.

Regardless of these confusions, I filled it out 10 years ago, and I intend to fill it out again next year again, with absolutely no hesitation, as I consider it a duty as a U.S. Citizen and a primary responsibility with the city, the state and the great country I live in.

Millions of fellow Latinos will be doing the same, and no campaign of fear will diminish our determination to help the U.S. Census count properly our entire population.

It is easy to predict that at the end there will be yet another surge of the number of “Hispanics” (the word coined by the 1970 Census) repopulating and reinvigorating today our neighbourhoods, boosting the local economy with new tax-paying business across our cities, enriching our urban centers with its robust culture and, eventually, impacting the politics of the entire country, both at the national and local level.

I was so pleased to attend this past weekend the national convention of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, where I found the “Black,” the “Brown,” and the “White” hanging out together in camaraderie difficult to see in other media conventions.

Thanks to an invitation by new Presiden John Heaston I sat at a panel where we discussed how our media came about, how it has thrived and survived over the decades— to our surprise in no different fashion than the brave Alternative Weeklies have done over decades, perhaps to prove that the practice of independent Journalism is very much possible in America.