An Attack on America

The murders of 22 innocent victims shot to death by a white supremacist in the city of El Paso, Texas, is an attack on the country as a whole, not just the “Hispanic Community”— which people forget has been part of America from the beginning, even before the foundation of Texas as a new State of the Union in 1845.

To label it as an attack on the Latino community, and “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” is not only a gross act of Historical distortion but also, this interpretation, adopted by the mainstream American media, minimizes in the eyes of the general public the horrible act of domestic terrorism.

An act of domestic terrorism never seen before in this peaceful town of El Paso, Texas, where feuds among the ethnicities that make up America have been long settled after 150 years of history.

The differences here, however, have become the best asset of a true bicultural and bilingual community that is today an example for the rest of the nation for peaceful co-existence and joint prosperity of contrasting ethnicities and races.

According to the “manifesto” allegedly written by the killer, “the Hispanic Invasion of Texas” prompted him to try to stop it with the firepower of an AK-47 assault rifle, sacrificing the most innocent of the victims, several women and children among them.

Patrick Crusius, the man accused of killing the 22 victims in El Paso, was probably never educated to know that “Tejas”, as this vast territory was known in the 19th Century, was invaded from the North and the East during the first half of the 19th Century by European settlers and Americans, some of them slave owners in search of new land to occupy in the Southwest.

The territory of “Tejas,”, which would become the second-largest States of the Union, was finally dismembered from Mexico at the conclusion of the Mexican-American War, settled on the “ Guadalupe Hidalgo” Treaty signed of 1848.

This basic history is subverted in the current news narrative of the sad episode of El Paso’s massacre, unfortunately prevailing in the mainstream media in America, among them the New York Times, heavily criticized this week for this misleading headline:

“Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism”.

The headline was quickly switched after the uproar over social media to the more neutral “Assailing Hate but not Guns”.

Are these “all the news that fit to print”?









