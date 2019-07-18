AOC's rare honesty

Those of us who have been told “go back to where you came from” by ignorant bigots (and what Latino hasn’t?) understand at a gut level how despicable is Donald Trump’s racism.

"So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe… now viciously telling the people of the U.S. …how our government is to be run," Trump tweeted Sunday. "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came…”

He didn’t mention the congresswomen by name, but he didn’t have to. Everybody knows he was referring to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, newly elected young Democratic congresswomen of color, who have pulled no punches in their criticism of Trump. Except for Omar, who came from Somalia when she was 10, all were born and raised in the U.S. But, hey, who cares? They are not white, they are women, they are young, they are smart and, lo and behold, they are honest, a rare virtue that has disappeared from Washington since Trump became president. So, they are a threat to him and must be destroyed.

But these women are not wilting flowers and wasted no time in responding in kind to the bigot-in-chief.

"You are angry because you can't conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder," AOC said. “On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either.”

In this age of fake news, fake presidents and fake democracy we need as much truth as we can get. More power to these four proud, fearless Americans.