Another setback for migration | OP-ED

President Joe Biden promised to seek a comprehensive solution to the immigration problem, and thus won the sympathy of many voters. But in fact, it has not been enough.

His administration was lame to demonstrate to the Supreme Court that the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program was an attack against a basic principle of human rights because the asylum is not a privilege, it is a legal right.

The Supreme Court decided to revive the program — officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) — created during the Trump era to curb migration. With that, the program, suspended days after Joe Biden took office, must revive immediately. It’s a triumph for Trump, courtesy of a Court consolidated by him.

The main idea of ​​‘Remain in Mexico’ is to send asylum-seekers back to Mexico and not allow them to enter until their cases are resolved.

Nomadic peoples already welcomed “foreigners” who fled for various reasons. And in Greece, asylos meant “inviolable temple” or “place where no one can be disturbed.”

Even in the Middle Age, a period so suspicious of freedoms, religious asylum was practiced in monasteries. Since the French Revolution, it has developed more political character.

Countries accepting asylum-seekers are not doing “a favor” by accepting people who request it. This status is enshrined in the Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Convention.

Yes, it is true that we live in times of massive migration crises, but even states with the most questionable records on human rights have to accept these basic provisions: applicants must receive fair treatment, freely choose the place, and above all, the expulsion or deportation of refugees is prohibited to areas where their life is in danger.

Those affected are not only Mexicans. There are thousands of families from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, who have been returned or have been stalled in dangerous areas, where they have suffered kidnappings, assaults, family separations, according to the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Since 2019, the Trump administration, covered by the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, has sent some 68,000 people back to Mexico. Not to mention, there have been other measures against immigration, such as the dismantling of DACA and prisons for migrants that Biden has also yet to close or deal with.