Ambassador Manuel Torres, the Philadelphian you didn’t know | OP-ED

Please allow me to introduce to you, dear reader, the City’s resident of Latino descent “more famously unknown.”

In 1823, he was buried in Old City, his coffin moving slowly along with his few true friends, the most prominent residents of Philadelphia at the time. The most prominent among them was the famous publisher of the Philadelphia Aurora newspaper, Mr. William Duane.

Along with Duane, hundreds of residents in the city and surrounding areas attended the funeral of the one who was the first ambassador of Latino America before the government of the United States. In reality, he was just a city dweller who lived among us for more than 30 years, and who perhaps only aspired to be called “just another American.”

However, if you discover his name one of these days, you will be easily confused and may rush to judgement and call him an —undocumented — as he indeed is, in the true sense of the word.

Puerto Rican, Mexican, or Colombian. ¿What else Could he be?

Manuel Torres Trujillo lived in Philadelphia starting in 1796, when he was exiled by the brutal Spanish colonial government of what is today the country of Colombia.

He chose to head North to Philadelphia, the then-Mecca of liberal thinking and America’s search for freedom, and free from the slavery of the European colonial powers.

Philadelphia, however, ignores Ambassador Manuel Torres today 100%.

If in 1928 “the descendants of his friends from 100 years earlier” decided to rescue his memory and place a plaque in front of the St. Mary’s Church, on 2nd Street, where his remains rest in total serenity today, when the descendants of Torres’s friends are also dead and forgotten.

It was there where I first bumped into his memory, during yet another boring Sunday afternoon walk. A man of Latino descent whose name is inscribed on a historic wall in the most historic section of this historic city?

Where the American Revolution was conceived and was carried out?

That was what attracted Torres to Philadelphia, a city were he arrived, as Franklin did a few years earlier, determined to make a contribution to his fellow human beings.

At AL DIA, we decided to rescue the memory of the most distinguished Philadelphian of Latino descent that has ever lived here in the city — a citizen of the nation, and beyond that, citizen of the world, and also the cosmos, as he was not descendant of Spain, but descendant from 3 consecutive empires that preceded the one in the Peninsula.

AL DIA will celebrate Manuel Torres in the year 2021, almost 200 years after his death, because his spirit, as well as his memory, give the celebration of Hispanic Heritage in the U.S. a new meaning.

The “Manuel Torres” Awards will give that meaning to the “AL DIA Archetypes” in 2021, which are the best reflections of excellence among Americans of Latino descent in the current century in the areas of Health, Education, Science, Public service, the Arts and the Entrepreneurial Spirit, among others.

AL DÍA does here and now a declaration that we will discover, reveal and propagate the personal story of the first Latino in the first capital of the United States of America.