Yes, it is scandalous. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right again much to the dismay of the multitude of wet rag politicos of her own Democratic party.

"At this point, the bigger national scandal isn't the president's lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party's refusal to impeach him for it," the New York congresswoman said in a Saturday tweet, reiterating a position she has held since June.

Later, she told CNN in an interview that "I would support impeachment. I think that, you know, we have the grounds to do it."

AOC’s reaffirmation of her uncompromising position came after her party's inaction on a whistleblower allegation that Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressured Ukrainian leaders to dig dirt about Joe Biden's son business dealings in that country. As has been reported, $250 million in military aide to Ukraine was temporarily withheld as a pressure move.

But AOC’s honesty is not only unusual but scary to old establishment political hacks and institutions intent on preserving their privileges and the status quo, consequences be damned.

No wonder even the “progressive” New York Times joined the efforts to diminish the young Latina congresswoman’s intellect and moral stature in a Wednesday piece by Catie Edmonson called “How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Learned to Play by Washington’s Rules.” This, of course, has nothing to do with reality, something the AOC herself made clear.

“There will always be powerful interest in promoting the idea that the left is losing power 1 way or another. The big way they try to dismantle the left isn’t to attack it, but to gaslight & deflate it. Dripping condescension that I’m being “educated” should be a big red flag,” AOC tweeted with remarkable aim in response to the Times.

Yes, the Democratic party cowardice, although not surprising, is scandalous. Thank goodness for AOC.