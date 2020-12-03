AL DÍA's 25th Anniversary: Twenty-five Years, And One Mission

Gabriel García Márquez used to say that newsrooms are "aseptic laboratories for lonely sailors, where it seems easier to communicate with sidereal phenomena than with the hearts of the readers.”

And the voice of Macondo's creator makes deep echoes in the newsroom of AL DÍA.

Since its genesis on the couch of a modest house in the heart of Philadelphia's Hispanic neighborhood 25 years ago, AL DÍA has always been a laboratory with an intimate conversation between its editors and those who have faithfully perused its pages, over and over, for two and a half decades.

Although its mission was timid when the double ink was trying to speak Spanish to an isolated demographic, its trajectory has expanded to a digital campaign that breaks with all formats and continues with its eyes on becoming the platform that the United States so badly needs.

We no longer speak of a publication in Spanish (or in English, for that matter), but rather of a dynamic laboratory, where the true experience of the Latino American (yes, separated) is documented step by step, breaking once and for all with the myth of the monolith, and acting as a springboard for the true diversity of the most thriving ethnic demographics in America.

With about 60 million people, Hispanics in the United States are no longer a predominantly immigrant community (according to the Pew Research Center, only 30% of Latinos were born outside the country), but are the youngest, most up-to-date, and most economically developed demographics within this world powerhouse.

Although the colonial remnants of the American collective unconscious and our own impostor syndrome would like to perpetuate the idea that we are alien to the reality of the country that received our ancestors, this is no longer true. And in AL DÍA, we are working to bring that fact to every corner of the country.

Thanks to new technological development and the support of those who have always been at the forefront of our adventure, today AL DÍA has a digital network of readers and followers, partners and sponsors, and friends and family who believe in the urgency of space for BIPOC voices that speak of the true intersectionality that is the American social fabric in the 21st century.

In the same way, we open our doors to those first journalists who, as García Marquez warned, leave the campuses with the desire to forget everything they have learned in order to understand the real craft.

A craft that, since the Acta Diurna, has been a fundamental pillar in safeguarding democracy.

Perhaps we are no longer that little community facsimile that gave us so much joy 25 years ago.

Still, conviction and resilience continue to be our driving forces when it comes to being a meeting point for the various spheres that make up our diversity, and when it comes to doing our bit to preserve Edmund Burke's Fourth Estate.