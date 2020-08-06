Advertisement

Oaxaca makes history and protects children from junk food

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Oaxaca makes history and protects children from junk food

On July 3 Oaxaca’s congress approved a reform that prohibits the sale of sugary beverages and junk food to kids and teenagers.

by nigelt
 08/06/2020 - 13:25
in
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

By Esteban Suárez
August 06, 2020

Oaxaca will go down in history as the first state in Mexico to ban the purchase of “unhealthy products” for kids under 18 years of age in an attempt to reduce high obesity and diabetes levels.

The law forbids the sale of sugary drinks and junk food to those underage. To get the products, kids would need to be accompanied by an adult so they can authorize the purchase and take responsibility for it.

About 73% of the population in Mexico suffers from obesity, Oaxaca being the leading state. 

Because of this, new restrictions against minors purchasing sodas and junk food is a huge step forward for the country on health terms. Since the tax introduced on sugary drinks and junk food back in 2014, hasn’t stopped people from purchasing them. 

The amendment was approved by 31 votes and aims to be a solution against childhood obesity and to reduce the number of kids with diabetes and hypertension in Mexico.

The legislation goes along with the initiative presented a couple of weeks ago by Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell establishing that all high caloric products must be labeled.

However, some detractors opposed the decision arguing the new legislation will harm Oaxaca’s economy.

The National Alliance of Small Businesses (ANPEC) presented a statement arguing that there has to be a better solution. They asked for “a proposal that benefits children without affecting the economy.”

To this, congresswoman, Magaly Lopez Dominguez responded: "There can be no room for economic interests over the health of infants."

Organizations like UNICEF celebrated the measure that aims to improve children's health.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell also acknowledged the success of the legislation because it goes along with his declarations in recent weeks calling sugary drinks “bottled poison.”

Mexico’s health minister has made clear that obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, as well as the large-scale consumption of high caloric products, are highly related to COVID-19 fatalities.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
mexico
Oaxaca
Junk Food

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Photo: Getty Images
AOC’s squad set to win big in primaries, welcomes Cori Bush to the team
Photo: Joe Proudman/Newark Star-Ledger
Judge Esther Salas speaks out two weeks after attack on her family
Photo: Andrés Cano/Wikipedia - Joanna Mendoza/Twitter
Andrés Cano, Joanna Mendoza win big in Arizona primaries
Photo: Getty Images
New details show George Floyd’s murder in leaked body cam footage
AL DIA News
AL DIA News