Advertisement

New report reveals Trump Administration withheld data that would’ve helped to reunite families

Rather than help the reunification process, the Trump Administration withheld data. Photo: Getty Images

Rather than help the reunification process, the Trump Administration withheld data. Photo: Getty Images

New report reveals Trump Administration withheld data that would’ve helped to reunite families

The Trump administration has been at war with the country’s immigrants since it took power, especially those at the Southern Border.

by erickac
 12/03/2020 - 17:43
in
Rather than help the reunification process, the Trump Administration withheld data. Photo: Getty Images
Rather than help the reunification process, the Trump Administration withheld data. Photo: Getty Images

By Ericka Conant
December 03, 2020

The migrant parents of over 600 children have yet to be accounted for, and now it’s been revealed that the Trump administration has been sitting on valuable information that could lead to their reunion.

A new report found the Trump administration withheld the addresses and phone numbers of separated families, thereby making it harder to reunite families because of the omission.

“These families belong together here in the United States — and a human rights commission should investigate what happened, even refer prosecutions,” Rep. Joaquin Castro and Hispanic Caucus Chair wrote in response to the report by NBC.

Legal advocates say that after many months of pleas to obtain more information that could help find migrant families separated at the U.S. border in 2017 and 2018, the government finally handed over new data last week, just under 50 days before the end of Trump’s presidency. 

Back in October, federally-appointed judges revealed they have been able to track down the parents of at least 545 children, adding that about  two-thirds of their parents have been deported back to Central America, forced to leave their children behind.

These children, whose parents brought them across the border are now subject to damaging psychological effects, and parents have been forced to navigate the prolonged loss of a child — either from thousands of miles away in their countries of origin or within detention centers.

With many, there is a real danger hundreds of children will never see their families again.

“We've finally received new data from the Trump administration that will hopefully help us find the families separated by their cruel family separation practice,” the ACLU wrote on Twitter, adding that they withheld the vital information for over a year. 

NBC updated the total number of children in November — to over 660— and again on Dec. 2, with the filing saying some families have been identified since then, bringing the new total to 628.

With the new data, lawyers told NBC the number could be reduced further.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will set up a task force to find and reunite separated families, but his transition team has yet to give parents who have been deported the option to come to the U.S. for a reunion. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
immigration
ICE
DHS

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A Latino Smithsonian museum is inches away from a bipartisan passing in the Senate. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images
Unanimous vote advances legislation for a Smithsonian American Latino Museum
Philadelphia is taking diversity seriously as it develops its next 10-year plan for the city. Photo: Getty Images.
Shape the future of Philadelphia’s budget as part of Re-Imagine Philadelphia
Gallego is just one Latino leader in Congress making big moves. Photo: Getty Images.
Rep. Ruben Gallego is new Bold PAC Chair as Cárdenas seeks DCCC Chair
Photo: EFE / Mariscal
New report decries a "human rights violation" in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic
AL DIA News
AL DIA News