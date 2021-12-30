Advertisement

New Jersey Legislature votes in favor of codifying same-sex marriage

Photo: Getty Images.

Photo: Getty Images.

New Jersey Legislature votes in favor of codifying same-sex marriage

The bill has passed in both the New Jersey Senate and Assembly. It now just has to be signed by Governor Phil Murphy to become state law.

by jensent
 12/30/2021 - 16:57
in
Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

By Emily Leopard-Davis
December 30, 2021

Recently, both houses of the New Jersey Legislature have voted in favor of NJ A5367, a bill that would make same-sex marriage and the rights of a same-sex couple state law. 

This bill would protect these rights for couples in New Jersey, even if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell v. Hodge. This ruling made same-sex marriage legal across the country. 

The NJ Senate passed it with a vote of 35-4, and the Assembly passed it 53-10. 

It has been a fairly long road to get to this point. The first time the NJ Legislature tried to get marriage equality passed was in 2010. This bill failed 20-14. Marriage equality passed in the courts in 2013 after a judge ruled that excluding same-sex couples from marriage violated the state’s constitution. There was no legislation to go along with the ruling at that time. 

After the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, a bill similar to NJ A5367 was proposed. There was opposition to this bill from LGBTQ+ advocates because it allowed for religious exemptions that would have allowed groups to discriminate against same-sex couples. It also made it so these couples wouldn’t be able to sue the groups for discrimination. This time around, the religious exemption wasn’t included in the bill. 

Someone who spoke to the Assembly in opposition to this bill was Reverend Gregory Quinlan. He claims to be “ex-gay” and made comments so non-sensical that Assemblymember Raj Mukheri called them “three fries short of a Happy Meal.” 

So far there are sixteen states, including Virginia and Illinois, that have state laws in regards to marriage equality. 

As of Dec. 30, 2021, Governor Phil Murphy has yet to sign it into law. He has until Jan. 11, 2022 to do so. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
LGBT
same-sex marriage
New Jersey

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Photo: Deposit Photos
U.S. Navy confiscates large amount of heroin in the Middle East worth up to $4 million
Lauren Smith-Fields (left) was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12. Her death remains under investigation. Photo Credit: US Sun. 
Young Bridgeport woman is found dead in her apartment after Bumble date
Photo CredIt: IcemanJ—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tri-State Area to see minimum wage raise in 2022
Valentina Orellana-Peralta was killed by an errant bullet fired by a police officer on Thursday, Dec. 23. Photo: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
An American dream taken as LAPD release video in the killing of Valentina Orellana-Peralta
AL DIA News
AL DIA News