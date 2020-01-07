The new faces of Kennett Square’s Borough Council

For the first time in 165 years, people of color and women now constitute the ruling majority on Kennett Square’s Borough Council. Leading the way were Mayra Zavala and Rosa Garza Moore, two children of immigrants, who were sworn in on the night of Jan 6, 2020, as two of the three new members of the borough council.

A room filled with their families and constituents alike awaited for the ceremony and the town hall meeting to begin.

During the meeting, the council elected a new president and vice-president. This caused many concerns for the constituents who noticed a divide among the members shortly after swearing-in. But Zavala and Moore did not lose hope and held their ground throughout the night.

Zavala, who spoke with AL DÍA last May, emphasized her goals to be the voice of those who are underrepresented in the community, and now that she has won a seat, she remains determined to do so.

“There is a lot of work to be done... There are so many things that need to be dismantled so that people really understand the experiences of the Latino community,” said Zavala.

Moore who came to the United States from the Philippines at only six years old, is very hopeful that she can also be trusted by the constituents to represent their views.