New details show George Floyd’s murder in leaked body cam footage

The footage was obtained and released by The Daily Mail. The outlet has yet to say how it was obtained.

However, the body camera video had been requested by a coalition of local and national media companies including CNN, who filed a motion in July for immediate release of the evidence.

On July 7, the attorney of Thomas Lane — one of the officers involved in Floyd’s murder — filed the footage with the court as supporting evidence in order to dismiss the charges against the former cop. However, at that moment, only the written transcripts of the interaction were released.

Since then, all four police officers have been fired, and Chauvin was charged with murder in the second degree.

“The police officers approached him with guns drawn, simply because he was a Black man. As this video shows, he never posed any threat. The officers' contradictions continue to build. If not for the videos, the world might never have known about the wrongs committed against George Floyd,” the family attorney of George Floyd said in a Aug. 3.

Currently, none of the officers have entered a formal plea. However, both attorneys for ex-officer Tou Thao and Lane asked for the case to be dismissed, and Alex Kueng’s attorney stated his client intends to plead not guilty.

On Aug. 3, both attorneys for Chauvin and Keung refused to comment, and Thao and Lane have yet to give a response as well.

A spokesman for the judge in Cahill has yet to rule on the motion to publicly release the camera footage.