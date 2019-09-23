Trump may deny climate change as much as he wants, but the world won’t let him forget

Last Friday, the world joined under a single slogan: "Climate Strike."

Small and large cities on every continent saw millions of people march with banners and shouts demanding from their respective governments more aggressive measures against climate change.

Driven by activist movements such as the one led by Greta Thunberg's in Sweden, youth and adults alike took to the streets, leaving their jobs and schools in approximately 185 countries, according to The Guardian.

While the general protest focused on the latest report backed by the United Nations that found a disproportionate rise in temperatures over the past five years, as well as that of sea level, the protests also had specific complaints.

"From rising sea levels in the Solomon Islands, toxic waste in South Africa, to air pollution and plastic waste in India and coal expansion in Australia," the media continued to describe the manifestations of climate change throughout the world.

Countries such as Germany have put on the table broad policies of up to $ 60 billion that, while proposing control over the carbon pricing system in the transport and construction sectors, may not be sufficient to reduce emissions in time — or to convince the mass of mobilized activists.

In the United States, the situation is even worse.

The U.S. president has not only denied the veracity of the scientific warnings but has lifted much of the Obama-era regulations for the control of carbon emissions in the country.

However, there are those who will not stop reminding him of his responsibility.

The Washington Post reported several sit-downs at intersections from Capitol Hill to central Washington on Monday – some sort of echoes of last week’s great global demonstration.

Under the slogan "Shut Down DC," a group of "climate rebels" intended to stop the entire city by putting pressure on "corporations, lobbyists, commercial cartels and government institutions that are responsible for creating the climate crisis," as they explained on their website.

The demonstration included a pink boat, chained people and 26 arrests.