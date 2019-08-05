A tragedy in El Paso

The death toll has now risen to 22 people who were killed, with more than two dozen injured, in a mass shooting at a shopping complex in the city of El Paso, TX, on Aug. 3. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since the Nov. 2017 Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting, in which 26 people were killed.

El Paso Authorities have not yet identified all of the victims, but according to the names that have been identified in media publications and by the Mexican government so far, most of the victims were Latinos.

The suspected gunman was arrested by police in the middle of the day on Saturday. Prosecutors in El Paso, TX, said on Monday that in addition to a criminal investigation, they will pursue a civil rights hate crime investigation and bring forward domestic terrorism charges against the suspect, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male from Allen, TX.

A manifesto allegedly written by the suspected shooter indicates an intention to carry out the shooting in El Paso — a city that is approximately 80 percent Latino — in order to target the Latino community.

According to The Washington Post, the deceased victims included: Jordan Anchondo, 25, a mother of three who gave her life for her two-month-old baby boy as she shielded him; Andre Anchondo, 23, husband of Jordan Anchondo; Arturo Benavides, 60, a former bus driver and army veteran; and Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, a local student who was going into his sophomore year of high school.

Angelina Englisbee, 86, was also reported as a victim by The New York Times. Leo Campos and Maribel Hernandez, as well as David Johnson, 63, were reported to be among those killed by CNN affiliate KFOX/NDBC.

Eight Mexican nationals were among those killed, according to tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The victims include: Sara Esther Regalado from Ciudad Juárez; Adolfo Cerros Hernández, from Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes; Jorge Calvillo García from Torreon, Coahuila; Elsa Mendoza de la Mora from Yepomera, Chihuahua; Gloria Irma Márquez from Ciudad Juárez; María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe from Chihuahua, Chihuahua; Ivan Filiberto Manzano from Ciudad Juárez; and Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez from Zacatecas, Zacatecas.

Mexico has threatened to take legal action against the United States for failing to protect their citizens, with Foreign Minister Ebrard characterizing the shooting as a “terrorist attack against innocent Mexicans.”

Meanwhile, in El Paso, the community has gathered to remember and mourn those who lost their lives, and to confront the unspeakable horror that the shooting inflicted on the community.

After putting out a call for blood donations, Vitalant - El Paso was at capacity in hours. However, it put out a call for continued blood donations in the coming days, as hospitals would continue to need blood for injured victims.

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund from Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund from the El Paso Community Foundation are both collecting donations to support victims and their families.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting in El Paso, the city of Dayton, Ohio, faced its own tragedy, as a shooter opened fire outside of a bar, killing at least nine people and injuring 26 more.

At least 31 people were killed in both of the mass shootings that happened this weekend.