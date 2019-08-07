Advertisement

Tiffany Cabán concedes Queens DA race after six-week battle

Public defender Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for Queens District Attorney, speaks with supporters in Jackson Heights, Queens hours before polls closed for the borough's Democratic primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images.

Public defender Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for Queens District Attorney, speaks with supporters in Jackson Heights, Queens hours before polls closed for the borough's Democratic primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images.

Tiffany Cabán concedes Queens DA race after six-week battle

She declared herself the winner on election night in May, but after the absentee ballots were counted, found herself down by 60 votes.

by nigelt
 08/07/2019 - 15:04
in
Public defender Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for Queens District Attorney, speaks with supporters in Jackson Heights, Queens hours before polls closed for the borough's Democratic primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images.
Nigel Thompson
Public defender Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for Queens District Attorney, speaks with supporters in Jackson Heights, Queens hours before polls closed for the borough's Democratic primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images.

By Nigel Thompson
August 07, 2019

For a more than a moment, it looked like Tiffany Cabán would become the newest progressive district attorney elected to the office of the justice department of a major U.S. city. 

The candidate — a longshot at the start of the Queens District Attorney race  — picked up some serious endorsements before the primary election from other progressive DAs — like Philly’s Larry Krasner — and juggernauts like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

These names helped put Cabán in the national spotlight and gain enough support to challenge the favorite, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

On election night on June 25, it looked like Cabán had pulled off the upset. After holding a slim, 1,100-vote lead, she declared victory. 

Cabán looked poised to win the general election in November, but as the absentee ballots were counted, her lead dwindled and she was eventually overtaken by Katz.

The Queens Borough President was the Democratic-establishment candidate for the job. Cabán was a public defender who grew up in the projects in Woodside, Queens, and became the first in her Puerto Rican family to go to college.

After a recount, Katz, ahead by just 60 votes, was declared the winner on July 29. Cabán’s campaign challenged the outcome in the New York Supreme Court, calling for 114 disqualified votes to be counted in a last-ditch effort to retake the lead, but the judge only agreed to count 28. 

Katz goes into the November election as the heavy favorite.

Regardless of the outcome, Cabán’s campaign was yet another expression of the growing power of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party against its old guard.

“We terrified the Democratic establishment,” Cabán said to supporters in a concession speech on Aug. 6.

She also vowed to keep fighting for Queens, where she said “there’s still so, so much work to be done.”

And from Cabán’s viewpoint, she won’t need the title of DA to make those changes.

 

TAGS
Tiffany Cabán
new york
new york city
Queens
AOC
elizabeth warren
progressive
Queens District Attorney
CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in National

Migrant farm workers harvest sod on a farm outside Guy, Texas. Photo: Bob Nichols/USDA.
Immigrants: Targets of violence, but major economic contributors in the Lone Star State
The U.S. and Mexican flags fly above a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump plans to visit the city on August 7. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
“He is not welcome here,” Congresswoman says ahead of Trump’s visit to El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A woman walks away from a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius from a Dallas suburb, surrendered to police at the scene. At least 26 people were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A tragedy in El Paso
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 5: Pedro R. Pierluisi, the Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico, during the second day of the National Democratic Convention at the Time Warner Cable Arena on September 5, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Is Pedro Pierluisi the best option for Puerto Rico?