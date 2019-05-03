Indivisible Pledge: Democrat's Promise

The risks for the Democratic Party in the 2020 elections are many.

Donald Trump seems not only to maintain his strong base but has also expanded his support in unexpected communities like Hispanics, despite the general dislike that his administration inspires among Americans.

Given the possibility that the scenario of 2016 could repeat itself next year, an activist movement has decided to take action on the matter.

"Indivisible,” a grassroots political group "composed of a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda," according to its website, has designed an initiative that brings together all the Democratic candidates under this same mission.

Through the so-called "We Are Indivisible Pledge," the organization has invited more than 20 candidates to sign a pact in which they agree: "that no matter our differences in the primary, once Democrats have a nominee, we’ll do everything in our power to get the nominee elected."

The agreement - which also involves the local community and anyone willing to join the movement - seeks to fulfill three fundamental phases:

Make the primary constructive Rally behind the winner Do the work to beat Trump

"The first step to victory - to beat Trump in 2020 – is a primary contest that produces a strong Democratic nominee," the movement explains. "And we’re going to be the ones that define what a winning candidate looks like: A candidate who pushes for true progressive values ​​because the grassroots is the heartbeat of their campaign."

This last section has underscored a commitment that goes beyond merely defeating Trump: it establishes that the candidate will embrace the principles that make up most of the campaigns so far (Medicare For All, tuition-free education, etc.)

Up until now, all the candidates have signed the commitment, except the former vice president, and one of the heavyweights in the race, Joe Biden.

For his part, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has become the central figure of the initiative, insisting since the beginning of his campaign that he will "support the eventual nominee," and repeating to his voters that the goal is to beat Trump.

However, not everyone welcomes such an initiative, often perceived as "too radical.”

Truly indivisible?

According to the latest polls, Biden remains as the favorite candidate - a white man who would be more attractive to all ranks inside the Party, and who has distanced himself from the progressive impulse that revolutionized the midterm elections.

Ben Mathis-Lilley, the political analyst for Slate, argues that this tendency to maintain the political status quo within the Democratic Party would thwart precisely the Indivisible Commitment approach.

Mathis-Lilley refers to the fact that Biden inaugurated his campaign with a fund-raising event "at the home of the man who supervises lobbying operations for Comcast," and that he has “already gotten more endorsements from top party figures than any other candidate.”

Will Democrats be able to break with tradition and find a different output for U.S. politics? Or will they prefer to take the easy way out and repeat the 2016 scenario?