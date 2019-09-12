Democrats take another step towards impeachment

One of the most pressing issues among Democratic ranks in the United States is that of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

This Thursday, the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives has put to a vote a resolution that will allow investigation hearings on various issues that the committee's chairman, Jerry Nadler, has described as “threats to our democracy.”

"This Committee is engaged in an investigation that will allow us to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment with respect to President Trump,” the New York Democrat said during his opening statement. “Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature," he added.

However, this is not the first time Nadler has flirted with the idea of ​​a political trial against Donald Trump, and there are those who wonder if something concrete will really be done about it.

According to CNN, other members of the committee, such as Representative Doug Collins (R-Ga.), stressed that the decision of the vote on Thursday does not grant the chairman powers "he didn’t have before."

"The difference between formal impeachment procedures and what we’re doing today is a world apart no matter what the chairman just said," said the Republican. “The chairman can do this at any time because he wants the appearance of something that it’s not. You’re not in an impeachment inquiry.”

Then, what is it?

From the preamble to the midterm elections last year, Democrats have been very cautious when talking about impeachment against Donald Trump — not because they doubt the existence of enough arguments in favor, but because they believe the political price of a move to impeach that fails would be very high.

Party leaders such as the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, have warned that the country’s approval does not lean in favor of such a procedure, echoing public surveys where 59% of citizens are against an impeachment, according to figures from Monmouth University.

Pelosi has insisted that the case should be "as solid and strong as possible,” if carried out.

But the behavior of the U.S. president has given so much material for speculation on impeachment that the key question is: what would the basic legal argument be?

According to The Atlantic, most of the Democrats in the House of Representatives approved the measure but are still far from reaching unanimous agreement on what would be the main offense to start raising the finger of blame.

However, this does not prevent a group of Democrats from having already outlined the fundamental reasons to explore in the hearings that are supposed to start from now on.

Among them: obstruction of justice, abuse of power, defiance of subpoenas, violation of campaign finance law and allegations of self-enrichment, according to what individuals close to the matter told the Washington Post.

The new and “aggressive” hearings announced today by Nadler will begin on Tuesday of next week with the presentation of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and under the Committee's promise to “go beyond the Mueller report” when investigating the president