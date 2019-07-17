Can a racist president be impeached?

If you have been wondering, "What are the Democrats waiting for?" regarding President Trump's impeachment, know that you are not the only one.

On Tuesday, and to the surprise of many, Democratic Representative of Texas, Al Green, introduced a document stating the need to start the process as soon as possible.

Green argued that Trump is "unfit to be president, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity.”

The decision of the congressman was driven by the latest racist comments of the president against Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) in which he invited them to "go back to their countries," questioning the citizenship of four democratically elected individuals to the U.S. Congress.

Green seized the opportunity during the House session - scheduled to vote on a symbolic resolution against the President’s racist rhetoric - to expose the case of the White House's endogenous racism - from anti-immigrant policies to digital proselytism.

“Donald John Trump has by his statement, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridiculed, disgraced and disrepute,” continues Green. “(He) has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be president and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. And has committed a high misdemeanor in office.”

According to the Washington Post, the document introduced by Green "will force House Democrats to deal with the issue in the near term because of the privileged nature of the resolution."

This implies that, under the rules of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi - who has opposed impeachment against Trump from the beginning - must decide between trying to block Green's article and splitting the Party, referring it to the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives to be considered or to simply allow an immediate vote.

The Post adds that Green is in the right to force a vote in a span of two legislative days.

Despite the internal pressure of the Party - where many have insisted that Green's option is the way forward - it is unlikely the Democratic leadership would actually reach the point of even voting in favor of starting pre-trial inquiries.

"That will be decided by our leadership team," Pelosi said of Green's decision to introduce the document.

The closeness of Robert Mueller's hearing before Congress about his investigation and evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump is a critical issue for the Democratic majority.

However, there is an alternative way.

Garrett Epps, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore, wrote a column for The Atlantic where he suggests a slower but more productive route than impeachment.

Epps recovers the historical episode in which William W. Belknap, secretary of war of President Ulysses S. Grant, became the only secretary of a cabinet to be impeached in the history of the United States.

"If Pelosi won’t dare impeach Trump, perhaps she’ll deign to impeach his stooges," the professor writes.

Be that as it may, how do we cope with a racist president in the meantime?