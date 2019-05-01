Bernie launches his healthcare campaign ‘en Español’

If the polls said that Latino voters give preference to medical health over any other issue when it comes to providing support to a candidate, the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders has decided to kill two birds with one shot.

Through a video posted Wednesday afternoon, the Vermont senator has let Latino nurses and health professionals speak to the electorate about one of the most critical issues for the community: the access to healthcare.

Under the title of "Health is a Right" (La Salud Es Un Derecho), Sanders gives voice to Gala Morales and Karla Candelas, two nurses who recount their first-hand experiences in serving the Hispanic community, and puts on the table "how Medicare For All would revolutionize the quality of life of their patients."

As explained by the campaign team of the candidate, the video is the product of the enormous effort of Sanders to promote a universal health care system - as has been implemented by many of the most developed countries in the world - and which has become the epicenter of the national political debate.

Sanders has introduced two legislative bills this year that accompany his speech: the Workforce Expansion Act in Community Health and Primary Care Centers of 2019, which "would provide medical care to 28 million Americans," and an improved Medicare For All.

"The two bills would have a positive and significant impact on minority communities such as Latinos," explains the statement of the campaign, highlighting the exponential growth of the Hispanic population within which, according to figures of public knowledge, more than 10 million are without any protection or health insurance.

"Latino children are 47 percent more likely to die when they are babies than white non-Hispanic children," the campaign adds. "And Latinos are 63 percent more likely to be diabetic than whites."