Another year, another major upset in New York City politics

Almost a year to the day a young, unknown, former bartender named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset then-long-standing New York 14th District Representative Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary, it happened again

This time, the young, unknown Latina is named Tiffany Cabán. And after a tense, six-person race for Queens District Attorney, she claimed victory last night.

Cabán will now move on to face Republican Daniel Kogan in November, but in a district that hasn’t had a Republican DA since 1966, she looks poised to win it all.

Cabán’s triumph is another for a progressive left that has grown substantially since the 2016 election. A victory in November would put her alongside a wave of progressive district attorneys elected across the country, including Philadelphia’s own Larry Krasner.

Krasner was at Cabán’s victory party last night in Queens, but she also had support from many high-profile, progressive Democrats along the way, such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and even Ocasio-Cortez herself.

Before her resounding victory, Cabán, who is Puerto Rican and identifies as queer, was the first in her family to graduate college. After, she went on to law school and became a public defender. Now, she has a chance to become the top law enforcement official for a county of 2.4 million people.

Her message will reach many more.