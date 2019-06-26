Advertisement

Another year, another major upset in New York City politics

Public defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Public defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Another year, another major upset in New York City politics

Tiffany Cabán came into the race for Queens District Attorney an unknown. Yesterday, she became the latest triumph for the progressive left after winning the Democratic primary.

by nigelt
 06/26/2019 - 16:20
in
Public defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images
Nigel Thompson
Public defender Tiffany Cabán declares victory in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election at her campaign watch party at La Boom nightclub, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

By Nigel Thompson
June 26, 2019

Almost a year to the day a young, unknown, former bartender named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset then-long-standing New York 14th District Representative Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary, it happened again

This time, the young, unknown Latina is named Tiffany Cabán. And after a tense, six-person race for Queens District Attorney, she claimed victory last night. 

Cabán will now move on to face Republican Daniel Kogan in November, but in a district that hasn’t had a Republican DA since 1966, she looks poised to win it all.

Cabán’s triumph is another for a progressive left that has grown substantially since the 2016 election. A victory in November would put her alongside a wave of progressive district attorneys elected across the country, including Philadelphia’s own Larry Krasner.

Krasner was at Cabán’s victory party last night in Queens, but she also had support from many high-profile, progressive Democrats along the way, such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and even Ocasio-Cortez herself. 

Before her resounding victory, Cabán, who is Puerto Rican and identifies as queer, was the first in her family to graduate college. After, she went on to law school and became a public defender. Now, she has a chance to become the top law enforcement official for a county of 2.4 million people.

Her message will reach many more.

 

TAGS
Tiffany Cabán
New York City politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Queens
Latinx politics

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in National

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: A copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement about the Russia investigation is made available to reporters on May 29, 2019, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Reading the Mueller Report. Or how political theater is still relevant
Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner John Sanders speaks at a news conference proposing legislation to address the crisis at the southern border at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019, in Washington, DC. Photo by: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Another high-profile official departs from Trump’s Department of Homeland Security
Getty Images
New proposed legislation looks to help ‘Dreamers’ have access to home loans
Donald Trump anti-transgender policies forget the humanity in Transgender people. Photo was taken at the Philadelphia Pride parade 2019 by Michelle Myers
Anti-T policies forget the humanity in Transgender people