National Domestic Workers Alliance joins 10 million families and educators calling for congressional relief for child care and K-12 education

As the school year begins in uncertainty for millions of parents and their children across the U.S., the National Domestic Worker Alliance (NDWA) is calling for action to provide much needed relief for the education and early child care sectors.

Going into the sixth month of COVID-19, with school back in session, there is no denying that those who are being affected most are the children — the future of the country.

On Sept. 16, the Domestic Workers Alliance tweeted a letter to members of Congress asking for necessary funding for those who need child care support as well as high-quality education for children.

Specifically, the letter pinpointed a $50 billion investment to stabilize child care and $200 billion for K-12 education.

The history of racism & sexism in the US is the main reason our leaders undervalue care and education. We joined 10 million families and educators calling on Congress to stop this DIY approach and provide immediate relief to #SaveChildCare and ensure #SafeSchools & #SafeChildren. pic.twitter.com/aIEZVQfK9t — Domestic Workers (@domesticworkers) September 16, 2020

It also referenced the House passing a $50 billion investment in child care and pegging $90 million for K-12 education support as part of the HEROES Act. However, with the HEROES Act stalling in Congress, children, their parents and teachers have been left out to dry as the school year starts.

“Congress did not follow through to ensure our safety and success,” read the letter.

Parents who are either going back to work or struggling financially are looking for ways to make arrangements for their kids to learn from home or go back to school in person safely. Teachers are also struggling with virtual learning, or getting enough PPE to protect themselves and others.

“We are tired of hearing that our work is essential while parents, teachers and school administrators, early educators, after school providers, and child care providers are continually expected to bear the full burden to ensure our own safe existence,” the letter reads.

With women also being the predominant caregivers in households, it also highlighted what could be a historic decrease in their participation in the national labor force that could last well beyond COVID-19.

In the caregiver industry, women of color are also the majority of the workforce and therefore face the brunt of impact of not having enough resources to support the industry.

The NDWA is a non-profit organization with a mission to support domestic workers so they can live and work with dignity. Founded in 2007, the NDWA works towards labor protections for domestic workers, where most are immigrants and women of color.

In addition to NDWA, the letter was also signed by 125 national and state organizations from across the U.S.

Essential workers keep our communities safe, healthy, and cared for.



They show up for us and our loved ones every day.



It’s time for our laws, culture, and values to reflect the essential nature of their work.



Mural by @iamsamkirk. pic.twitter.com/m8kBa5H0Sx — Domestic Workers (@domesticworkers) September 16, 2020

Want to take action? Head to their page below to see how you can help NDWA.

https://www.domesticworkers.org/take-action