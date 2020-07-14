Mi Familia Vota Launches “Basta Trump” campaign

The Phoenix-based Hispanic voter advocacy organization, Mi Familia Vota, has launched #BastaTrump, coinciding with a $10 million campaign to increase the Hispanic vote turnout in several of this year’s battleground states.

Mi Familia Vota announced the #BastaTrump with a video with the same name on YouTube, depicting moments of everyday life, as well as inspiring moments for Latinos, such as gaining citizenship, reuniting families, and graduation ceremonies.

“Haven't you worked enough, suffered enough, sacrificed enough for a better life, for freedom? For your dreams? But the work is not over yet,” the narrator says.

The campaign video then references times where President Donald Trump has called immigrants “animals” and commented that in America we only speak English.

“You must protect what you’ve worked so hard to earn,” the narrator continues.

“Donald Trump has said we aren't people – that we’re animals,” wrote Mi Familia Vota in its announcement tweet. “He’s broken up families & put children in cages. We’ve had enough of Trump. #BastaTrump.”



.@realDonaldTrump has said we aren't people - that we're animals.



He's broken up families & put children in cages.



We've had enough of Trump. #BastaTrump. Watch & then chip in to Mi Familia Vota to make sure #Latinx voters see this ad & mobilizehttps://t.co/W1IvgNvS2c pic.twitter.com/GFwUuoQLHt — Mi Familia Vota (@MiFamiliaVota) July 9, 2020

“The Latino community has borne the burden of the brutal incompetence and vicious attacks of the Trump administration for four years. Now is our time to fight back and build Latino political power,” the group continued.

The campaign states that today, the Latino community is forced to deal with record-high unemployment and health care disparities due to the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting that Trump’s response has intensified its impact.

Mi Familia Vota is based in Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas – strategically-based in swing states and battleground states, and ones with large Latino demographics.

As for the group’s $10 million campaign, Mi Familia Vota says it will spend $7 million on get-out-the-vote measures and $3 million on digital and TV advertising, starting in the major battleground states of Arizona and Florida.

Latinos are projected to be the largest non-white voting demographic eligible to vote this year, but recent campaigns and movements similar to Mi Familia Vota and Momento Latino are responding to fears of decreased Latino turnout during a pandemic that has disproportionately affected Latinos.