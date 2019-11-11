Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's president Evo Morales

Less than 24 hours after Evo Morales resigned as Bolivia’s president, Mexican Foreign Affairs chief, Marcelo Ebrard announced the country’s decision to grant him political asylum.

“Based on our current legislation, the Mexican Foreign Ministry, with the prior opinion of the Secretary of Government, has decided to grant political asylum to Evo Morales for humanitarian reasons and by virtue of the situation of violence in Bolivia where his life and integrity are at risk,” said Ebrard

The former Bolivian president has not confirmed nor denied the petition. However, in his last tweet he wrote:

“Denounce to the world and the Bolivian people that a police officer publicly announced it is instructed to execute an illegal arrest warrant against me; likewise, violent groups assaulted my home. The coup destroys the rule of law.”

Denuncio ante el mundo y pueblo boliviano que un oficial de la policía anunció públicamente que tiene instrucción de ejecutar una orden de aprehensión ilegal en contra de mi persona; asimismo, grupos violentos asaltaron mi domicilio. Los golpistas destruyen el Estado de Derecho. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 11, 2019

According to Ebrard, Mexico has already received over 20 political asylum seeker applications from members of Bolivia’s executive and legislative branches.

It is unclear when Morales would arrive in Mexico.

The decision comes after Mexico classified Bolivia’s situation as a coup.

"The Bolivian army requested the resignation of the president and President Evo Morales did so to avoid a civil war. Therefore it is a blow because the army requested the resignation of the president and that violates the constitutional order," Ebrard explained.

Mexico is not alone in that perspective. Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela and Argentina’s soon to be president Alberto Fernández also recognize the coup classification.