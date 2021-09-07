Mexico decriminalize abortion

This Tuesday the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) declared unconstitutional to criminalize women and pregnant women who have abortions during the first stage of their pregnancy. This is considered a historic law for the country.

After two days of debate, the decision was made unanimously by a vote of the justices of the Mexican Supreme Court.

Arturo Zaldívar, president of the Court, said that "from now on it will not be possible to prosecute any woman who aborts in the cases considered by this court". Furthermore, this decision is a "new path of freedom, clarity, dignity and respect and a great step in the historic struggle for equality and the exercise of their rights".

Mexican justice opens the way for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, a very unequal practice throughout the country, where only four of the 32 states have legislated a law on time limits. In most of the country this practice is only allowed under certain rules such as a pregnancy that risk the mothers life, fetal malformations and cases of rape. However, this is not always fulfilled.

The decision of the Supreme Court has been based on the autonomy of women to decide on maternity, beyond other concepts of prenatal life. "To speak of an idea of life that surpasses the law and a Constitutional Court cannot base its decisions on particular and subjective appreciations, but universal", said Minister Margarita Ríos Farjat.

Minutes after the CSJN's decision was announced, the hashtags #AbortoLegalMexico and #EsLey became a Twitter trend thanks to those who celebrated the law.

This decision finally came to life thanks to a case in the state of Coahuila, bordering Texas, where anti-abortion legislation has recently been tightened, which could lead women to cross the border to terminate their pregnancies.