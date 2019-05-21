Maria Quiñones-Sanchez declares victory over Angel Cruz in District 7 City Council Democratic primary

There was plenty of mudslinging leading up to District 7’s Democratic primary on May 21. But when the dust settled on Tuesday night, Maria Quiñones-Sanchez emerged the victor in a tightly-contested City Council primary with state Rep. Angel Cruz.

She declared victory at an election party in Frankford, surrounded by supporters.

“When people say the party is not with me, that is not true. Because the people are the party,” she is quoted as saying on Philly.com.

It is Quiñónes-Sanchez’s fourth consecutive victory in the Democratic primaries since she first won in 2007. She’s also done it again, without the support of any of her party’s district ward leaders. Her challenger, Cruz was one of them, as the Democratic leader of the 7th ward.

In 2015, Cruz’s 7th ward backed Quiñones-Sanchez’s previous opponent, Manny Morales. She won the election that year by 868 votes. This year, she claimed victory while 500 votes ahead.

With her victory, Quiñones-Sanchez will now contest the general election on November 5. There is no Republican challenger for District 7’s council seat, meaning Quiñones-Sanchez’s win on Tuesday guarantees her place on City Council for a fourth term.

For Cruz, the loss means a return to Harrisburg to complete another term representing Pennsylvania’s 180th district.

In the future, Quiñones-Sanchez’s name could also be on many short lists for the next mayor of Philadelphia given her status as chair of city council’s Appropriations Committee, but it remains to be seen if she will take that next step. For now, it’s another four years representing El Barrio.