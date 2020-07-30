Latinx leaders say final goodbyes to Congressman John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis, an American icon and force of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, died at age 80 earlier this month from pancreatic cancer complications.

He is set to be laid to rest today, July 30, with Former President Barack Obama in attendance to eulogize the late congressman at his funeral in Atlanta.

“Through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example,” Obama said in a statement following Lewis’ death.

During the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, Lewis notably sided with Obama over Hillary Clinton, who would then become the party’s nominee.

The blow of Lewis’ death has been felt as deep as the Hispanic Caucus, with multiple Latinx leaders also speaking-out in reaction to his loss.

“Tonight, we lost a hero, a legend, and moral compass of the House. This is a big loss for America. His life-long dream for an equal and just America doesn’t end here,” tweeted Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA).

“It’s up to us to make that dream a reality. Rest in Peace John Lewis. You will be missed.” he continued.



Tonight, we lost a hero, a legend, and moral compass of the House. This is a big loss for America. His life-long dream for an equal and just America doesn’t end here. It’s up to us make that dream a reality. Rest In Peace #JohnLewis. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ANTQyvSt1w — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) July 18, 2020

Even the Hispanic Caucus expressed its remorse at Lewis’ passing.

“We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices and public service of Representative John Lewis – the boy from Troy who became the conscience of Congress,” the caucus tweeted.

“In the Capitol lies an American hero,” the caucus continued.



We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices and public service of Representative John Lewis — the boy from Troy who became the conscience of Congress.



In the Capitol lies an American hero. pic.twitter.com/hhozlUhufp — Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) July 27, 2020

“I had the honor of leading the rosary for Congressman John Lewis alongside my Hispanic Caucus colleagues yesterday. May his lifelong fight for justice guide us as we continue working for a better tomorrow. You’ll be dearly missed, my friend,” tweeted Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA).



As Rev. Grainger Browning Jr. said, "he crossed another bridge, not the Edmund Pettus Bridge that we pray that one day will be named the John Lewis Memorial Bridge, but the bridge from earth to glory." pic.twitter.com/Ye7NiCwk4n — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) July 28, 2020

“As Rev. Grainger Browning Jr. said, ‘he crossed another bridge, not the Edmund Pettus Bridge that we pray that one day will be named the John Lewis Memorial Bridge, but the fridge from earth to glory,’” Vargas continued.

In a posthumous op-ed written by Lewis shortly before his death, the late congressman reflected upon his calling to join the civil rights movement following the lynching of Emmett Till.

Titled, ‘Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation,’ Lewis wrote: “I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”