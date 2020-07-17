Latinos con Biden makes virtual stop in Pennsylvania

As part of Latino Victory’s “Latinos con Biden Battleground Charlas” tour, and Biden’s ‘Charlas con Biden” campaign, some of the biggest names in the Latinx community are gathering virtually to spread Biden’s campaign message in Pennsylvania.

“I’m looking forward to joining Latino Victory for the next stop on their Battleground Charlas (virtual) Tour!” tweeted Pete Buttigieg on Friday.



NEW >> The #LatinosConBiden network is hitting the road!! @LatinoVictoryUS is launching the Battleground Charlas Tour — a series of 'Charlas' in battleground states headlined by Latino leaders to rally support for VP @JoeBiden ahead of the DNC Convention!



Join us! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4SRpTNUhYN — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) July 13, 2020

Buttigieg is scheduled to headline the event, joined by guest speakers Janet Diaz, candidate for Pennsylvania State Senate District 13, and Manny Guzman, a candidate for House District 127.

The Latino Victory fund says these Charlas, or “talks”' have been designed as a space where friends, family, and neighbors can come together to speak on issues that matter the most to their communities and have their voices heard.

Part of Biden’s increasing bid for the Latino vote is through virtual events like these, and through his campaign actively reintroducing itself to Latino voters through micro-targeting ads, and following the advice of ex-Bernie Sanders outreach coordinator Chuck Rocha.

Latino Victory became the first national Latino organization to endorse Vice President Biden for president just before the Nevada primary in February.

The mission is to strengthen the movement to make President Donald Trump’s legacy be known as a one-term president by motivating locals to mobilize and join the discussion.

“Latinos are fired up and ready to stand with Joe Biden to fight for the soul of our nation,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president & CEO. “At four months to the election, we’re honing our Latino outreach strategy by focusing on key Latino communities in battleground states that will make an impact in the 2020 election.”

The five-stop virtual tour includes key Latino communities in key battleground states across the nation. They include Texas, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Florida and Wisconsin.

With Latinos projected to be the largest voter demographic in the nation, the Biden campaign knows Latino outreach is important.

The ‘Latinos con Biden’ Battleground Charlas began on July 13 in Texas and will end on August 17 in Wisconsin, with a focus on a Democratic National Convention kick-off.