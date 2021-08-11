Kathy Hochul becomes first female New York governor

After the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, amid the scandal and the investigation of sexual harassment of at least eleven collaborators and former collaborators of him, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will occupy the position.

Upon learning of Cuomo's resignation, Hochul tweeted that she was prepared to take office in 14 days and that she agreed with the governor's resignation, "it's the right thing to do, in the best interest of New Yorkers," she said.

Since the scandal began, Hochul was very clear in supporting the investigation, "I believe these brave women and I admire their courage to step forward."

However, she did not ask for Cuomo's resignation directly as other political leaders did, as she considered it inappropriate considering that she was next in line for the position.

Democrat, conservative and advocate for the female cause

Kathy Hochul is a 62-year-old Democratic attorney with a long career in public office in New York State.

The leap in her career was in 2011 when she was elected to the State House of Representatives, after Republican Representative Christopher Lee resigned after it was learned that she sent a shirtless photo to a woman she met on Craigslist .

Hochul was the first Democratic representative to that seat after four decades of Republican rule. And while he was unable to hold office in the 2012 election, his proposed Clothe a Homeless Hero Act, which forces airports to donate unclaimed clothing at security checkpoints to organizations supporting homeless war veterans, became in law in 2013.

Although a Democrat, she is known for her conservative positions, such as denying undocumented immigrants the possibility of obtaining their driver's license or her measures in favor of possession of weapons, which won her the support of the National Rifle Association in the reelection of the Chamber in 2012.

As Lieutenant Governor, she corrected these positions by supporting access to driver's licenses for the undocumented and the NY SAFE Act, Cuomo's state gun control law, one of the strictest in the country.

Hochul is also known for her struggle around issues such as women's rights and the protection of mistreated women.

Following her passage through the House, she became Lieutenant Governor of Cuomo in 2014 and since then she has led various campaigns on behalf of women such as “Enough Enough” to stop sexual abuse in colleges.

In 2006 she founded, along with other women in her family, the Kathleen Mary House, a foster home for children and women victims of domestic violence.